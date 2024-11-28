WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (11/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, November 29, 2024
Where: Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu – Men’s War Games Advantage match
- Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes
- Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend – Women’s U.S. Title Tournament
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade
