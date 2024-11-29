FREE PODCAST 11/28 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag: (11-26-2019) Keller & Parks answer listener questions on The Fiend, Lawler’s sexist commentary, C.M. Punk, AEW Women’s Division, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (11-26-2019) with guest cohost Greg Parks from the PWTorch Dailycast “Wrestling Night in America” podcast and the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter. They answered mailbag questions from listeners on these topics: The Fiend, Seth Rollins as heel, AEW Women’s Division, C.M. Punk, Jerry Lawler’s sexist commentary, were too many first-time potential dream match-ups given away during Survivor Series month, should wrestlers be taking more time off after big grueling matches from a storyline standpoint, and more.

