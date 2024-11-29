FREE PODCAST 11/28 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & LeClair on Bryan re-embracing Yes Movement, Bray’s new Fiend belt, Reigns gives thanks, live callers, mailbag (105 min.)

News Ticker

November 29, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (11-29-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair to discuss WWE Smackdown with the fallout from Survivor Series with live callers, an on-site correspondent, and mailbag questions and comments. They talked about Daniel Bryan re-embracing the Yes Movement, the latest from The Fiend including the bait & switch regarding a new character on the show and where The Fiend goes long-term, plus the return of Sheamus and Elias, Roman Reigns gives thanks, the usage of Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler, and more along with off-air notes and dark matches from our on-site correspondent in Birmingham.

