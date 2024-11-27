AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/27): Keller’s report on start of Continental Classic including Darby vs. Brody, Claudio vs. RIcochet, Briscoe vs. Shelton, plus ROH Title match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

NOVEMBER 27, 2024

CHICAGO, ILL. AT WINTRUST ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports tonight thta 4,271 tickets had been distributed. The arena has a capacity of 10,387 spectators when configured for basketball. Five days ago, 2,681 tickets were distributed, so Full Gear and Continental Classic announcement seemed to lead to a surge in late ticket sales.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package opened with highlights from Full Gear to “November Rain” by Guns ‘n’ Roses.

-They went live to the arena and panned the crowd cheering as Excalibur introduced the show. He said the Continental Classic would begin on the show and said there were major format changes they’d get into during the show.

-The Hurt Syndicate – Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP – walked out to the ring. MVP said he is standing between two of the finest athletes to ever grace a pro wrestling ring. He said it’s like standing between Michael Jordan and Walter Payton. (That got “MVP” chants going briefly. Is MVP going for babyface reactions?) He said when MVP gives you his business card, it’s like getting a golden ticket and a chance to change your life. He said you can smart or like Swerve Strickland, no terribly smart. A “Swerve’s House!” chant rang out with a small group of fans.

MVP pointed at the big screen and showed Lashley powerslamming and spearing Swerve en route to a ref stoppage while in the Hurt Lock. He said Swerve is a former World Champion, but Lashley is the most dangerous man in AEW. He said they win titles and leverage it for more power and money. He said the are the merchants of misery and in the profession of pain. He turned to Shelton and said he’s kicking off the Continental Classic, showing what they do better than anyone else. Schiavone said he hopes Swerve “gets his comeuppance” eventually after putting up a spirited fight against Lashley at Full Gear. (He meant something else, since he wasn’t actually looking for Swerve to punished for past actions.)

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid promo at establishing who they are as a faction and what they stand for. MVP’s not the most dynamic or entertaining talker in pro wrestling, and his pace tries my patience as I find myself wishing for a 1.5x button sometimes as he takes his time meandering his way through his talking points as if everyone is hanging on his every word, so it’s good to keep the content concise and efficient. He did that here. I don’t think Lashley and Benjamin should talk in every segment, but I want to hear from them more often than not in group promos like this.)

(1) SHELTON BENJAMIN vs. MARK BRISCOE – Blue League Continental Classic match

As Briscoe made his entrance, they showed the grid as Excalibur explained the structure of the round-robin tournament and the rules that no one is allowed at ringside. The bell rang 12 minutes into the hour. Briscoe shook hands with Shelton, but Shelton yanked on him and tried to get an early advantage. Excalibur said the Blue League winner will face the Gold League runner-up and vice-versa at World’s End, and then the finals will also take place that night. He said Kazuchika Okada will remain champion until that night if he makes it to the semi-finals. Briscoe took control at ringside until Shelton overhead suplexed him onto the floor. They cut to a double-box break at 3:30 with Shelton in control. [c/db]

They showed the belt at ringside. Nigel said there are no tomato cans in the field of competitors. Briscoe began no-selling strikes to the head by Shelton and then ducked a few big swings before returning fire with chops. Shelton caught a charging Briscoe with a boot. Briscoe fired back with a clothesline and then leaped off the top rope with an elbow drop. Briscoe sold a rib injury after he landed. Odd spot. Shelton rolled away from Briscoe to ringside and collapsed to the mat as Briscoe slowly worked his way to the ring apron. Briscoe landed a running Cactus Jack-style elbowdrop off the ring apron to the floor.

Back in the ring, Briscoe went for another flying elbow, but Briscoe lifted his knees. (Did Briscoe think that spot was supposed to happen a minute earlier, which is why he sold pain when he landed?) Shelton release suplexed Briscoe twice and Briscoe took nasty landings on the back of his head and neck. Shelton caught Briscoe with a spinning wheel kick to the face and then a running knee in the corner followed by a side kick to the chest for a near fall at 11:00. Shelton followed up with an exploder suplex into a powerslam for a clean three count.

MVP and Lashley walked out and raised Shelton’s arm. Shelton refused to let the ref raise his arm before that.

WINNER: Shelton in 12:00 to earn 3 points.-A video package aired on the Continental Classic. [c]-Standing on the entrance stage, Schiavone introduced Mercedes Moné. She walked out with Kamille. She said, “Chicago, say hello to their CEO.” Schiavone said her match with Kris Statlander was the longest women’s match in AEW history “and some are calling it the Women’s Match of the Year.” Mercedes said Statlander proved she’s one of the very best in the ring, but she’s the greatest TBS Champion of all time and she showed how a real woman gets the job done right. She said since Kamille can’t get anything done right, she wanted to tell her something. Kamille interrupted and told her to shut up. “Are you stupid or are you dumb?” she said. “You can’t fire me because I quit.” She shoved the mic into Mercedes’s chest. Mercedes screeched, “What?! She quit on me?!” Fans chanted, “You deserve it!”

-A highlight package aired on the Q.T. Marshall vs. Big Boom A.J. match at Full Gear.

Announced Matches & Other Notes