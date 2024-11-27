NXT HITS & MISSES (11/26): Ridge Holland being a jerk, Ethan Page vs. Axiom, Spears vs. D’Angelo, Giulia vs. Jordan, New Look NXT Logo, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ridge Holland being an a-hole: Hit

Sometimes things don’t have to be complicated to be effective. Ridge has found his character and this was a short, but sweet heat magnet. Holland has been fun to watch in the ring and on the mic. Good stuff.

Ethan Page vs. Axiom: Hit

Nice match up with contrasting styles. I figured Axiom would take the pin, furthering the rift between he and Nathan Frazer. By later in the show, they said the last spot would be a Last Chance entry, so still a chance Axiom could back into the Iron Survivor Challenge

Lola Vice vs. Wren Sinclair: Minor Hit

Sinclair carried a lot of this match, in my opinion. I don’t know what it is about Vice, but always seems to never get out of second gear. Some of her strikes look impressive, others not so much. I’ve mentioned before, her baby face run has left a lot to be desired. Hopefully Vice and Jaida Parker can put on a decent underground match.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears: Hit

D’Angelo did a good job selling his injury, but the outcome wasn’t ever really in question. Still, a fun match overall. I know almost nothing about this guy “Niko”: he’s got a good look, but I’d like to see him in the ring and see where he is in his progression (I’m assuming he’s an NIL signing?)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Giulia vs. Kelani Jordan: Hit

This was a lot of fun. Giulia looks amazing in the ring (am I the only one that from entrance, costume, mannerisms, etc. thinks that she resembles Asuka?). Jordan stands out as a performer who has grown since her initial debut, but she’s never really clicked as a huge baby face. People support her, but not to the level after all this time that they do with Giulia in her short time with the company (I’d say that would apply to the popularity of Zaria and Stephanie Vaquer, as well). Jordan has shown a little more of an edge, I guess you could say in her promos, so maybe a heel turn would benefit her, especially with all three newcomers experiencing tremendous popularity.

Eddy Thorpe: Hit

Simply put: this is the most I’ve been with Eddy Thorpe since his arrival. Well done.

Fallon Henley vs. Tatum Paxley: Hit

Well wrestled match, but again, no real surprise in the outcome. Fatal Influence is to NXT what The Judgement Day are to Raw…you know there’ll be interference. I struggle to remember Paxley in her earlier days on NXT, which says a lot about her matches and her personality, unfortunately. Her character and in-ring work have improved a lot. Nice to see Gigi Dolin back from injury. I know she was doing the whole thing with Arianna Grace before she was on the shelf. I was happy not to see Dolin re-join Fatal Influence with a swerve, based on the background that still exists between her and Jacy Jayne.

New look: Hit

I meant to mention this previously, but I’m digging the silver and black look of NXT, from ring, graphics, etc. Although it’ll never rival the Black and Gold (my favorite era of NXT), it’s so much nicer than the Nickelodeon-inspired color scheme of 2.0. It always gave the brand a look of amateur hour (yes, I know that this is technically the developmental brand, but come on…you be developmental and not look like a product from a kid’s television show of the ’80s).

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT TV RESULTS (11/26): Wells’s live report on Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears, Tatum Paxley vs. Fallon Henley, Iron Survivor Qualifiers, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: NXT TV results (11/26): Moore’s review of Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears for the NXT NA Title, Fallon Henley vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s NA Title, Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…