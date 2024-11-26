NXT TV RESULTS (11/26): Wells’s live report on Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears, Tatum Paxley vs. Fallon Henley, Iron Survivor Qualifiers, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

NOVEMBER 26, 2024

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXTCommentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Byron Saxton

-The show opened with heavy recaps from last week with a long focus on the end of Chase University. Chase U’s music played and there was a pep rally-style paper for the team to run through, but it was a ruse as Ridge Holland broke through it instead, smirking. He said “I told you so” to heavy boos. “Trick Williams…Deadline…I’ll be seein’ ya.” He dropped the microphone and took his leave.

(1) AXIOM (w/Nathan Frazer) vs. “ALL EGO” ETHAN PAGE – Iron Survivor Qualifying match

Grapples and rollups to open. Page bailed as Axiom went for the Golden Ratio and the match went to commercial. [c]

We returned with the babyface in control for once. Axiom hit a rana from the apron that sent Page into the announce table. Back inside, Axiom went for a submission but Page rolled up Axiom to break. Page hit a big boot on a kipping-up Axiom and took control. The two went to an exchange of punches and chops, and then we were shown an inset of a bunch of NXT tag teams watching on a monitor, since the champs were involved. Axiom hit a standing Spanish Fly and Ego got a shot in as well, and both sold on the mat to cheers. Vic brought up War Games, and mentioned Booker T losing to the Shockmaster as he does most years.

Page worked a waistlock and Axiom fought to his feet. Page charged Axiom to a corner. There was an “Ego sucks”/”No!” dueling chant. Page hit a backbreaker from the second rope. Page went up but Axiom went up with him and hit a super Spanish Fly for two. Axiom went up and Page charged in with a right, then went up with him. Axiom worked a brief arm submission from the top and Page hit him with a backbreaker, up high, and Axiom spilled to the ropes and then out to the floor. The match went to a second commercial. [c]

Axiom hit a spike DDT for a long two. “Axiom” chant. Axiom laid in some kicks and rights to a recovering Page, who laid in a big forearm. Axiom went for a sleeper and Page backed him into the corner. Axiom jumped and snapped on a front chancery and Page suplexed him into the corner. Page hit another big backbreaker and covered for two. The two went up in the corner and Page went for Ego’s Edge, but Axiom hit a rana. Axiom wanted the Golden Ratio, but Page charged and hit him with a big lariat to finish.

WINNER: Ethan Page at 16:45.

Page joins Wes Lee, Je’Von Evans and Nathan Frazer in the Iron Survivor match, with one spot left open. He put over Axiom and Nathan Frazer charged into the ring and said Page hasn’t won anything yet. Page tried to stir the pot by saying Axiom was the driving force in their tag team. Wes Lee walked in, with his hair cut short, and there was a “Who are you?” chant. He got a bit of time and then Je’Von Evans got some basic stuff in. OTM showed up and said they didn’t care about the Iron Survivor, but they wanted Axiom and Frazer. The entire tag division hit ringside and Frazer & Axiom took them out with a splash and a cross-body. The gaggle of men battled to the back.

(Wells’s Analysis: It’s pretty rare that any match on NXT TV goes this long, and especially so when it’s not in the main event slot. Axiom certainly got to look good in defeat. A good enough clash of styles TV opener, but I’d love to know why they were given this much time. Maybe it’s a sign of things to come, but they have a lot of people on the roster who need TV time right now)

-Lola Vice and Stephanie Vaquer exchanged some words in Spanish in the locker room, and Wren Sinclair tried to get in on it and ended up getting herself into a match with Vice later tonight. [c]