VIP AUDIO 11/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Returns of Heyman and Punk, AEW Continental Classic II early thoughts, Survivor Series preview, more (68 min.)

November 26, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller.

TOPICS…

  • Reaction to the returns of Paul Heyman and C.M. Punk
  • Full reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the Cody Rhodes-Kevin Owens segment, Women’s War Games developments
  • WWE Survivor Series preview and predictions
  • AEW Continental Classic II early thoughts
  • AEW Rampage review
  • UFC Fight Night review

