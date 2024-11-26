VIP AUDIO 11/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Returns of Heyman and Punk, AEW Continental Classic II early thoughts, Survivor Series preview, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller.
TOPICS…
- Reaction to the returns of Paul Heyman and C.M. Punk
- Full reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the Cody Rhodes-Kevin Owens segment, Women’s War Games developments
- WWE Survivor Series preview and predictions
- AEW Continental Classic II early thoughts
- AEW Rampage review
- UFC Fight Night review
