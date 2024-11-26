VIP AUDIO 11/26 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is nostalgia in wrestling a new thing? Owens-Punk feud? Why is Triple H still pushing smaller wrestlers? Grand Olympic Auditorium? More (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

When did nostalgia become a big thing in pro wrestling, such as celebrating ECW, Goldberg, The Rock, and other happenings from 20 years ago? Has it always been like that in previous eras and generations?

Will C.M. Punk and Kevin Owens feud soon?

Would Bryan Danielson be a good opponent for Roman Reigns if Danielson returned to WWE?

What is the history of “Grand Olympic Auditorium”?

Are there good pro wrestling coffee table photo books?

Why is Triple H still pushing smaller wrestlers in WWE given that his rep was that he was only pushing smaller wrestlers in NXT to curry favor with hardcore indy fans?

Does AEW have a babyface problem in the sense that match outcomes and pushes are downers for fans of the babyface?

Is Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher an example of video game wrestling and how can anyone take that style seriously?

Why hasn’t Conor McGregor been jailed?

Did Stephanie McMahon know of the depravity of Vince McMahon’s actions over the years?

Should Drew McIntyre return as a babyface or a heel, based on potential opponents?

Would it be better to have clean finishes in WWE or a better booked WWE Women’s Division?

