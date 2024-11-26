News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/26 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is nostalgia in wrestling a new thing? Owens-Punk feud? Why is Triple H still pushing smaller wrestlers? Grand Olympic Auditorium? More (51 min.)

November 26, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • When did nostalgia become a big thing in pro wrestling, such as celebrating ECW, Goldberg, The Rock, and other happenings from 20 years ago? Has it always been like that in previous eras and generations?
  • Will C.M. Punk and Kevin Owens feud soon?
  • Would Bryan Danielson be a good opponent for Roman Reigns if Danielson returned to WWE?
  • What is the history of “Grand Olympic Auditorium”?
  • Are there good pro wrestling coffee table photo books?
  • Why is Triple H still pushing smaller wrestlers in WWE given that his rep was that he was only pushing smaller wrestlers in NXT to curry favor with hardcore indy fans?
  • Does AEW have a babyface problem in the sense that match outcomes and pushes are downers for fans of the babyface?
  • Is Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher an example of video game wrestling and how can anyone take that style seriously?
  • Why hasn’t Conor McGregor been jailed?
  • Did Stephanie McMahon know of the depravity of Vince McMahon’s actions over the years?
  • Should Drew McIntyre return as a babyface or a heel, based on potential opponents?
  • Would it be better to have clean finishes in WWE or a better booked WWE Women’s Division?

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024