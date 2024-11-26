VIP AUDIO 11/26 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is nostalgia in wrestling a new thing? Owens-Punk feud? Why is Triple H still pushing smaller wrestlers? Grand Olympic Auditorium? More (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- When did nostalgia become a big thing in pro wrestling, such as celebrating ECW, Goldberg, The Rock, and other happenings from 20 years ago? Has it always been like that in previous eras and generations?
- Will C.M. Punk and Kevin Owens feud soon?
- Would Bryan Danielson be a good opponent for Roman Reigns if Danielson returned to WWE?
- What is the history of “Grand Olympic Auditorium”?
- Are there good pro wrestling coffee table photo books?
- Why is Triple H still pushing smaller wrestlers in WWE given that his rep was that he was only pushing smaller wrestlers in NXT to curry favor with hardcore indy fans?
- Does AEW have a babyface problem in the sense that match outcomes and pushes are downers for fans of the babyface?
- Is Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher an example of video game wrestling and how can anyone take that style seriously?
- Why hasn’t Conor McGregor been jailed?
- Did Stephanie McMahon know of the depravity of Vince McMahon’s actions over the years?
- Should Drew McIntyre return as a babyface or a heel, based on potential opponents?
- Would it be better to have clean finishes in WWE or a better booked WWE Women’s Division?
