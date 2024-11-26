FREE PODCAST 11/26 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-25-2019) Keller & Jason Australia talk Seth’s heel turn, is KO positioned as Raw’s top babyface, Survivor Series fallout, Rey’s big win, NXT vs. AEW, on-site report (180 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-25-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason D. From Australia to reviewed WWE Raw with live callers and mailbag questions. They discuss the big developments with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and AOP, plus other fallout from Survivor Series, the Rey Mysterio U.S. Title win, and much more. They also talked with an on-site correspondent who provided details on what happened in the arena before and after Raw, including a Fiend vs. Drew McIntyre cage match. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftersow, they talked about NXT and AEW and look ahead to the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

