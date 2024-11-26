AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Where: Chicago, Ill. at Wintrust Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,681 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,158. The arena has a capacity of 10,387 spectators when configured for basketball.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii – ROH World Championship match

Darby Allin vs. Brody King – Continental Classic Gold League match

Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli – Continental Classic Gold League match

Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin – Continental Classic Blue League match

