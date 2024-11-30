LECLAIR’S WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2024 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of men’s and women’s War Games, Gunther vs. Priest, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2024 REPORT

NOVEMBER 30, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC AT ROGERS ARENA

AIRED ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Corey Graves

-The show officially opened with a drone shot of Rogers Arena, high above Vancouver. Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show, talking over shots of both women’s War Games teams heading toward gorilla. Several other wrestlers were shown arriving at the arena earlier in the day.

After a sweeping wide shot of the sold out Rogers Arena, the broadcast faded to an opening video package.

Fireworks exploded from inside and around the ring, filling the suspended cages with smoke. Cole re-introduced the show, noting over 17,000 in attendance. He said it’s the 38th edition of the Thanksgiving weekend tradition. He welcomed his broadcast partner, Corey Graves, who said this is one of his favorite shows of the year. Cole and Graves went over the official rules for War Games matches.

The cage was lowered into place over both rings as flames shot around ringside. Cole said six tons of steel will surround two rings.

-Bianca Belair’s music hit first. She skipped into view as Alicia Taylor introduced the women’s War Games match. Cole noted that Belair’s gear was inspired by a community creation in WWE 2K24. Naomi entered her next, entering her first War Games match. Iyo Sky followed. Cole said she’s been in every women’s War Games match. Bayley was out next. The announcers mentioned that she was serving as Jade Cargill’s replacement. Rhea Ripley entered last to a big reaction. She wore a horned protective mask over her injured nose. Bayley requested to begin the match for her team, and Ripley gave her the go-ahead.

Nia Jax entered first for the opposing team. She gave a look of disgust toward the babyface shark cage, then stepped to her side to make way for Candice LeRae. Cole mentioned that LeRae is “sneaky good”, with a record of 2-0 inside War Games. Tiffany Stratton was out next, competing in her very first steel cage match, let alone War Games match. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez entered together. Cole noted that the Women’s World Champion is entering her first War Games match, but her partner has been in two.

An on screen graphic showed that Team Rhea had a total of 18 prior War Games appearances, whereas Team Liv only had 9. Graves said it should theoretically give Team Rhea an advantage. Nia Jax chose to begin the match for her team.

(1) RHEA RIPLEY & BIANCA BELAIR & NAOMI & IYO SKY & BAYLEY vs. LIV MORGAN & NIA JAX & CANDICE LeRAE & TIFFANY STRATTON & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ – Women’s War Games match

Nia Jax took Bayley down to begin the unofficial portion of the match. Cole quickly pointed out that Bayley’s team will gain an advantage after the first five minute interval. Bayley hit the ropes, throwing herself into Jax repeatedly to try to knock her down. Jax brushed her off and grabbed her by the throat. Bayley broke free. Jax tried to lift Bayley, but she slid down the back looking for a sunset bomb. Jax stomped on her face to break it up.

“Hey, we want some Bayley!” the crowd chanted. Bayley guillotined Nia over the middle rope, sending her tumbling to no woman’s land between the ring. The two traded elbows on the steel plate between the two rings. The crowd came to life for Bayley again as the two wrestlers spilled into the right cage, trading more blows. Jax looked for a Samoan Drop, but Bayley slid down her back. Jax tried to twist Bayley’s arm, but the latter climbed the northeast turnbuckles and leapt onto Nia, finally taking her down. Bayley removed the single arm sleeve she had buckled to her chest and used it to whip Jax repeatedly. Nia eventually caught the sleeve, using it to rip Bayley to the mat. She began returning the favor.

Jax tossed Bayley in between the rings as the clock ticked toward 60 seconds. Back in the left ring, Nia wiped Bayley out with a leaping body blow. She tossed Bayley into the cage wall, then hip-checked her against the steel. The crowd counted down the first addition to Team Ripley. Naomi emerged from the cage, wearing a party hat. Graves noted that it’s her birthday. Naomi retrieved a Kendo stick and a toilet seat from underneath the ring. She cracked the stick over Jax’ back repeatedly, then landed a bicycle kick to the back of the neck as the match approached 6:30. The crowd began chanting “happy birthday” to Naomi. She clapped along with them as she and Bayley worked together to keep Jax on the mat.

Graves noted that both Naomi and Bayley have gone for covers out of instinct, even though the match hadn’t officially begun. Jax managed to get a hold of Naomi’s Kendo stick and use it to drop both Bayley and Naomi as the clock ticked down again. The babyfaces fought back quickly, downing Jax in the corner and then placing the toilet seat over the Women’s Champions’ head. Naomi shoved her backside in Jax’ face. Naomi and Bayley hit a double back drop as the clock ran out again.

Tiffany Stratton tried to enter next, but Candice LeRae slid underneath her and rushed out of the cage. LeRae retrieved steel chairs and slid them to a waiting Nia Jax. She hit both Bayley and Noami in the back. LeRae entered the ring, carrying one more chair. Bayley and Naomi ducked chair shots and took the heels down. They sandwiched Jax in the northeast corner, chair across her abdomen. LeRae fought them both off and rescued Nia. She gave Bayley a Codebreaker, letting her on body fall onto the back of Naomi. Jax clapped for her.

LeRae and Jax tossed chairs to the right ring, building a bridge. Bayley and Naomi fought back, trying to utilize LeRae’s creation. Jax cut it off. She laid Bayley across the chair bridge and LeRae hit a Lionsault off the middle rope onto Bayley and the chairs. Seconds later, Bianca Belair exited the shark cage and rushed to the ring. She retrieved a trash can, a fire extinguisher, and a table, much to the crowd’s delight. Naomi helped her load it in. LeRae grabbed the other end and ran Naomi into the corner, crushing her against the edge of the table. Candice ascended the southeast corner, trying to cut off the fresh Belair. Bianca slid underneath her, into electric chair position. She dropped LeRae on the turnbuckle.

Belair and Naomi worked together to corner Jax. They mounted her from opposing sides of the apron for punches. Meanwhile, Bayley and LeRae fought back and forth in the right ring. Naomi dropkicked a chair into Jax’ face. The clock struck zero again and Tiffany Stratton was released. She immediately charged at Belair, wielding a trash can lid. Belair flipped over her, but Stratton spun around and cracked her in the face anyway. Bianca stumbled to the southwest corner. Stratton caught her with her signature hand-spring back elbow. She and Nia shared a quick high five. They taunted the crowd to a chorus of boos as the match approached 16:00.

Stratton pulled Naomi into a backslide, holding her into position for a devastating leg drop from Jax. Nia put Belair on her shoulders and Stratton came off the middle rope for a Samoan Drop/Blockbuster combo. “Nia Jax and her team are just having their way right now,” Graves concluded. Stratton dropped Bayley hard on her leg just then. She recovered quickly, managing to guillotine Stratton across the middle rope just before the clock ran out again. Iyo Sky was released. She began frantically searching underneath each end of the ring for weapons. She found a multi-colored trash can with a string attached to the top, allowing her to carry the can around her neck.

Iyo Sky began scaling the cage from the outside, trash can in tow. Candice LeRae climbed to meet her from the inside. She and Sky teetered on the top, LeRae managing to drag Sky into position for a Superplex. Iyo transitioned into a Sunset Flip Powerbomb, but LeRae didn’t fall. She climbed back up and ripped Candice to the mat, then followed up with a dropkick from the middle rope. Now safely in the ring, Sky flipped through a clothesline attempt from Tiffany. Stratton did the same back to her. Sky grabbed a steel chair and hit Stratton first, then LeRae. With the two heels downed in opposing corners of the right ring, Sky hit running knees to both women before being cut off by Nia Jax and a Kendo stick.

The camera cut back to the shark cages on either side of the entrance way. Raquel Rodriguez released and the life was immediately sucked from the crowd. She circled the ring, looking for weapons, eventually settling on a table. Rodriguez was quickly overwhelmed by Bayley and Belair when she entered the ring. Jax cleared the ring and helped Rodriguez to her feet. The power duo tossed Belair and Bayley into opposite sides of the steel cage. A “we want Mami” chant broke out. Jax and Rodriguez Powerbombed Belair and Bayley onto the backs of Naomi and Iyo.

Rhea Ripley was shown pacing impatiently inside her shark cage. The clock struck zero and she rushed to ringside, quickly pulling another table from underneath the ring. Raquel tried to stop her from bringing it in, but Rhea overpowered her. Naomi caught Jax and Rodriguez with a double Rear View off the middle rope. Ripley helped Bayley and Belair to their feet, directing traffic. She broke the toilet seat over Rodriguez’ back. Belair began whipping heels with her braid. The crack to LeRae’s back was deafening.

Jax dropped Naomi with a clothesline. Ripley flattened Jax with a pair of hard headbutts from the protective mask. Ripley was the only woman left standing. She smirked as the clock reached zero and Liv Morgan was released from her shark cage. Instead of heading to the ring, the WWE Women’s Champion left through the entrance. She returned a short while later, wielding a baseball bat. Fans chanted “Rhea’s gonna kill you” as she walked confidently to the ring, swinging her weapon.

Alicia Taylor announced the official beginning of the match at about 27:45. Ripley removed her protective mask, smiling at Morgan. She pulled the champion in quickly, looking for Riptide. Jax attacked her from behind. The heels swarmed, tying up Ripley’s limbs and leaving her chest and abdomen open for Morgan’s incoming attack. Morgan hit Ripley repeatedly with her bejeweled baseball bat. Morgan pulled out a pair of handcuffs. The other babyfaces returned from the right ring, breaking up the attempt. Belair tossed LeRae into the cage. Rodriguez gave Belair a big side slam. Naomi dropped Raquel with a facebuster. Morgan hit Naomi with a second-rope Codebreaker. Bayley gave Liv a Sunset Flip bomb into the corner. Jax gave Bayley a Samoan Drop and the match’s first cover. Bayley kicked at two.

Ms. Money in the Bank, Tiffany Stratton, began ascending the left wall of the cage. Iyo Sky was already climbing the right side. They perched on adjacent platforms. Sky retrieved her trash can, still atop the cage. She placed the can over her head and delivered a Moonsault to a group of wrestlers waiting below. Stratton dove onto the rest of the women from the other side. Everyone was down, spread evenly across the two rings.

Stratton was the first to stand. She began digging through a trash can in the corner, retrieving her Money in the Bank briefcase. Tiffany looked at both champions, down next to each other in the ring. Raquel stepped in, trying to talk sense into her. Sky used the distraction to spray both women with the fire extinguisher. In the chaos, Ripley managed to cuff Raquel to the ropes. In the northeast corner, Belair and LeRae struggled. Bianca dropped Candice right across the top turnbuckle. Jax immediately took Jax down and gave her a leg drop for a cover and two count, broken up by Sky.

Sky and Bayley came face to face for the first time. Cole noted their history, having just wrestled each other at WrestleMania XL. Jax took them both down before anything could happen. She laid out Belair across a propped table near the southeast corner and began climbing the turnbuckles. Naomi cut her off. Belair rolled off the table and worked with Naomi to Powerbomb Jax through the table. They covered Jax, but Morgan broke it up by cracking Naomi in the back with the baseball bat. Belair ripped the bat away from her and gave chase, wielding a steel chair. Raquel kicked the chair into Belair.

Morgan caught Bayley with Oblivion and went for a cover, but Ripley quickly broke it up. She tried for Riptide again, but Rodriguez pulled Morgan down using her one free arm. Liv hit Rhea with a Codebreaker right into a steel chair. She laid Ripley across a table and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Ripley leapt off the table and rose to meet her. The two jockeyed for position against the steel as the match approached 38:00. Ripley managed to hook Morgan up and deliver Riptide off the top, through the table. She covered her for a three count.

WINNERS: Team Ripley in 38:08

(LeClair’s Analysis: This one took a while to get going, but I thought they delivered a relatively compelling, WWE-style cage match. The crowd was heavily invested in nearly all the wrestlers, though it was hard not to laugh a little at the pure audible deflation when Rodriguez was released from the heel cage. The intrigue here was largely built around Ripley finally getting some in-match revenge on Liv Morgan, and the crowd popped big every time the two of them locked up. Smartly, WWE limited their interactions until the big finish, which worked as a satisfying conclusion. I thought the Stratton cash-in was well done, and it seemed to catch the crowd off guard. WWE did a good job sort of hiding the possibility that it could come, which made it feel a whole lot more natural and exciting. Ultimately, I think the novelty of these War Games matches has worn off to some extent and they are starting to repeat a number of key spots, but the live crowd is still very much enjoying the spectacle of it all.)

-A commercial promoting Elimination Chamber in Toronto aired, promoting John Cena’s final appearance in the city.

-Cole tossed to a video package for the United States Championship match for Premium Plus subscribers.

Shinsuke Nakamura entered first, to another new remix of his theme song. The entire arena was darkened, with a blood red moon displayed on the entrance screens. Nakamura walked to the ring in darkness, wearing a new warrior’s mask. LA Knight entered to a strong initial reaction. He held the U.S. title high above his head as he marched to the ring. He dropped the title while entering the ring, which Graves said was an omen. Knight posed on opposing turnbuckles with his title.

(2) LA KNIGHT (c) vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA – WWE United States Championship match

Shinsuke Nakamura circled LA Knight slowly as the match began. He threw a quick kick, which Knight easily dodged. Cole said that Nakamura is in Knight’s head and will need to use that to his advantage. The two wrestlers locked up, with Shinsuke working the champion into the southeast corner. He gave Knight a knee to the gut, then worked him to the opposing corner. Knight exploded back with a big clothesline. He mounted Shinsuke and punched him repeatedly.

“Let it all fly, Knight,” Graves challenged. Knight covered Nakamura for a quick one count. Shinsuke the corner, and Knight stomped a mud-hole in him. LA looked for a running knee, but Shinsuke rolled to the floor for a reprieve. Knight followed, playing in Nakamura’s hand. The challenger caught Knight with a punch to the stomach, then multiple slams off the barricade. Knight and Nakamura brawled around to the entrance side. Knight took control, slamming Nakamura’s head off the edge of the ring repeatedly.

Back in the ring, the champion Suplexed Nakamura onto the top rope, then gave him a big elbow off the middle rope to topple him back into the ring. Nakamura used Knight’s own momentum to send him careening violently into the ropes. Nakamura caught the champion with a hard back elbow and a spin kick for a cover and two count just before 4:00. Shinsuke hoisted LA onto the top turnbuckle and caught him with a running knee. Knight fell to the outside, clutching his ribs and checking his nose for blood. He slid back in the ring, but was immediately taken down with short kicks from the challenger.

Knight managed to by himself a breath with a guillotine onto the top rope. He followed up with a DDT for a cover and two count. Nakamura stood and went for a roundhouse kick, but Knight telegraphed it and hoisted Shinsuke into the air. He delivered a modified Burning Hammer for a cover and near fall. Nakamura, shaking off the cobwebs, stumbled to the corner. Knight hoisted him onto the turnbuckles. He charged at Shinsuke, but Nakamura slipped to the mat and hanged Knight out to dry. The two traded elbows atop the buckles. Shinsuke got the better of the exchange with a kick to the back, and then a flipping back drop off the top. Nakamura covered for a near fall at 7:30.

Nakamura called for the Kinshasa, but Knight ducked it and delivered a spin-out backdrop. He leapt to the middle rope, then the top, delivering his signature elbow drop. Knight called for a finish, sizing up Shinsuke for the B.F.T. Shinsuke fell to the apron, saving himself. Knight followed and the two struggled between the gap in the two rings. They traded Suplex attempts. Nakamura raked Knight’s eyes and gave him a reverse DDT on the steel plate divider.

“That’s got to be it!” Cole called as Knight rolled into the ring, dazed. Nakamura sized him up and delivered a Kinshasa for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura in 9:42 to win the WWE United States Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: A decent match, about the caliber you’d expect between these two at this stage of their respective careers. The crowd was invested in both characters, but it felt like they had assumed, like I had, that Nakamura was just another stop-gap for LA Knight. Instead, there seems to be some real commitment to this refresh of the Nakamura character. Graves and Cole sold hard the idea that Knight never really got out of the blocks and was constantly overwhelmed by Nakamura’s presence. The crowd seemed quite surprised by the finish. I thought Knight was a solid enough U.S. Champion, and the right guy to take the title off of Logan Paul at the time, but his reign hasn’t been particularly memorable. WWE has struggled with the booking of the secondary titles as of late, especially this one. I’m curious to see what, if any improvements a Nakamura title reign could bring.)