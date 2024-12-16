WWE RAW RESULTS (12/16): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Judgment Day vs. Raiders, plus Rollins, Punk, Kingston

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

DECEMBER 16, 2024

BOSTON, MASS. AT TD GARDEN ARENA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,711 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with CM Punk making his way to the ring to hype up the crowd. Punk said that he was in a bit of a bad mood because whatever his issues with Seth Rollins were, it was only a matter of time until they crossed paths. Punk said that he was annoyed that at some point Rollins’ music would play and he would interrupt him. He said that just because Rollins puts on Elton John’s sunglasses, it doesn’t make him Elton John

– Punk then said that just because Rollins idolized him, it doesn’t make him CM Punk. Punk admitted to being bad and said that he was a bad teacher before giving Rollins the lesson he deserved. He said that Rollins wasn’t as tough as Drew McIntyre and that there wouldn’t be enough staples to piece him together.

– Rollins showed up in the crowd to tell Punk that even from up there, he was still an asshole. Punk said that Rollins was where he belonged with the fans. Rollins said that he wasn’t embarrassed of being a fan and pointed out that he had more WrestleMania main events than he would ever do. Both men started brawling around ringside, until numerous referees and agents arrived to separate them. They tried to continue brawling all over the arena, until the referees managed to separate them.

– Backstage, Liv Morgan told Finn Bálor that he had everything under control, ahead of his title match tonight.

(Pomares’s Analysis: This segment started surprisingly weak with CM Punk’s promo being very messy and kind of all over the place. Things got much better when Seth Rollins arrived and they fully stepped up to greatness once they started brawling. While I thought there was a chance this match would take place at WrestleMania, it feels more likely that they are doing Punk vs. Rollins at the Netflix debut.)

– Ludwig Kaiser made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Bron Breakker.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Seth Rollins told Adam Pearce to do his job and get the match done. Drew McIntyre showed up to warn Rollins about what Roman Reigns said on SmackDown and targeting those who joined his side. Rollins told Drew that they weren’t alike and that he respected Sami Zayn and Jey Uso.

(1) BRON BREAKKER vs. LUDWIG KAISER – WWE Intercontinental Championship

Breakker cornered Kaiser with shoulder thrusts and dropped him with a Xploder. Kaiser slapped Breakker, only for Breakker to tackle him and pummel him down. Breakker caught Kaiser with a lariat, forcing him to roll out of the ring, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Breakker laid Kaiser out with a clothesline and beat him down with a load of right hands in the corner. Kaiser managed to kick Breakker’s arm and put him in a double wrist lock, until Breakker put him down with a bodyslam. Kaiser kicked the ropes into Breakker’s arm, only for Breakker to take him down with a suplex. Breakker blasted Kaiser with a diving clothesline over the announce table. Back in the ring, Kaiser shocked Breakker by smashing his shoulder into the mat before stomping it down. Kaiser trapped Breakker in a top wrist lock using the ropes and snapped his arm with his feet. Kaiser nailed Breakker with a dropkick to the shoulder, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Kaiser dropped Breakker arm-first onto the ropes and crushed his arm with a double stomp. Kaiser put Breakker in a wrist lock, until Breakker cracked him with a jumping knee. Breakker laid Kaiser out with a pair of clotheslines, followed by a flying back elbow. Kaiser knocked Breakker off the top turnbuckle with a chop, only for Breakker to launch him across the ring with a Frankensteiner.

Kaiser caught Breakker off-guard with a Death Valley Driver and put him in a double wrist lock. Breakker missed a shoulder thrust and crashed into the turnbuckle, damaging his shoulder. Kaiser kicked Breakker out of the ring and around the ring for his dropkick into the steel steps, only for Breakker to get ahead of him and shut him down with a shoulder tackle. Breakker dropped Kaiser with a gutbuster and finished him with a Spear.

WINNER: Bron Breakker at 18:15 (Still WWE Intercontinental Champion)

(Pomares’s Analysis: A very good encounter that had a much different flavor than their previous one. Breakker selling his arm for the majority of the match was well-executed and he worked it around it really well. However, the ending felt a bit too sudden for my liking and I was left longing for a more explosive and quick-paced finish.)

– Backstage, Rey Mysterio told New Day that they crossed a line with Big E and that they should find another place to change.

[Commercial Break]

– A recap of Cody Rhodes defeating Kevin Owens and Owens hitting Cody with a Package Piledriver at Saturday Night’s Main Event was shown.

– A video package was shown, featuring the War Raiders speaking about their road to recovery and getting back at the Judgment Day for costing them their chance at glory.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– The graphic for Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match on the debut of Raw on Netflix.

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Adam Pearce about possible matches to be announced for the debut on Netflix. Pearce officially announced that CM Punk and Seth Rollins would face each other at that show.

– Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez made their way to the ring. Dominik tried to introduce Liv Morgan, but the crowd loudly booed her. Liv yelled in a megaphone that she was the greatest women’s champion in history. Liv said that she would lead this company to bigger and greater things in 2025. Rhea Ripley interrupted to tell Liv that this had gone on for long enough and that she was officially the number one contender to her title. Ripley said that she would take her title back and the only thing that she would have left is her chicken tender slut.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Just an okay segment to make this rematch official. I’m completely over Liv’s reign and I’m hopeful Rhea regaining the belt as a full-fledged babyface brings the belt some much legitimacy back.)

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond tried to interview Seth Rollins, but was interrupted by Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre brawling in the back.

– Zoey Stark made her way to the ring, ahead of her triple threat match.

[Commercial Break]

