WWE RAW RESULTS (12/16): Keller’s report on Breaker defending against Ludwig Kaiser, Balor & McDonagh defend against War Raiders, plus CM Punk, Kofi, Seth Rollins

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

DECEMBER 16, 2024

BOSTON, MASS. AT TD GARDEN ARENA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,062 tickets were distributed as of right before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Raw LIVE tonight right after the show ends. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show as they showed a drone shot of downtown Boston, Mass. Then they showed the arrivals of The Judgment Day, Bron Breaker, and Ludwig Kaiser. “We have big names to hear from and championships to decide,” Tessitore said. They showed Kevin Owens piledriving Cody Rhodes after Saturday Night’s Main Event went off the air. Tessitore said they’d have a medical update on Cody.

-They cut to the entrance stage where C.M. Punk’s music played and he made his entrance to cheers. When fans chanted, “C.M. Punk!” Punk told them to be careful because some people won’t like it. He pointed out a guy in the front row wearing a New York Mets jersey. He said he didn’t want to call attention to someone who doesn’t matter, but it’s brave of anyone to show up in Boston wearing something from New York.

Punk said he’s feeling low and is in a bit of a bad mood. He said Seth Rollins is right that the issue between them cannot be avoided. He said it’s only a matter of time before they lock up in the ring. He said he feels he will always overshadowed when he talks to the fans from the ring, the “stupid music is going to hit.” He mocked Seth’s laugh and said he dresses like Liberace. He said he likes Liberace. He said just because he wears Elton John sunglasses doesn’t make him Elton John. He said just because he grew up idolizing him doesn’t make him C.M. Punk when he puts on wrestling trunks.

Punk said it’s true when Seth says he ghosted him. He said that’s part of the past. He said he’s the bad guy. He asked the fans if they’ve ever been the bad guy. Punk seemed surprised how few arms went up. He said there is no such things as bad students, only bad teachers. He said therefore Seth is his failure. He said he’s willing now to give Seth the wrestling lesson he once asked for for free now. He said he should look at what Drew McIntyre went through and ask himself if he’s tougher than him. He said they’ll have to staple him back together after he’s done with him.

Punk indicated he was surprised Seth had yet to interrupt him. He said it pissed off Seth that fans chanted his name during his seven years away from WWE. A chant of “C.M. Punk!” rang out. Seth’s voice then joined in chanting “C.M. Punk!” Punk looked around. A spotlight shone on Punk in the crowd.

Seth said life is about perspective and he thought perhaps if he came out there and saw him the way the fans see him, it might give him a new perspective and make him feel differently about who he is. He looked at Punk for a few seconds and then said, “Nah, even from way out here, you’re still an asshole.” Punk said he’s overjoyed he didn’t come out to his stupid song, but for once he’s coming out the right way because he belongs in the audience with the rest of the C.M. Punk fans.

Seth said that doesn’t embarrass him to be in the crowd with the fans. He got some cheers. He said he’s a fan and he always will be. “I’m a fan and I always will be,” Seth said. “I love this place. When you abandoned this place and hoped it would die without you, I put it on my back and made his stronger than it’s ever been.” He said if anyone should be embarrassed, it should be Punk because he has more WrestleMania main events than he ever will. “That’s a fact, Phil,” Seth said.

Punk leaped over the barricade and met Seth in the aisle. They brawled. They were separated quickly by referees, agents, and Adam Pearce. Punk broke free and went back after Seth at ringside. They continued to break free and fight, making their way to the ring. Punk grabbed Seth’s hair and punched away at him before letting go and rolling out of the ring. A “C.M. Punk!” chant broke out briefly. Wade Barrett said Seth came to fight, thus no Elton John sunglasses. They met in the aisle and fought again. Tessitore said it was outrageous. They showed a close up of Punk huffing and puffing.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good showing from both. I’m not sure it’s great for Punk to say the fan in the front row “doesn’t matter” or think it’s a great insult to say Seth belongs with the fans in the crowd as if that’s a shameful, demeaning place to be. I get what he was going for, but it did come across as if it’s some lowly place to be compared to him. Seth, though, continues to battle for his share of cheers as he makes his earnest case why he believes he’s the good guy here and Punk isn’t.)

-They cut backstage to Finn Balor asking Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez where they were on Saturday night. “We’re supposed to be a team,” Balor said. Liv said they believe in him and didn’t think he needed any help. She said they’re all banned from ringside for his match against the War Raiders tonight. Raquel, with a tinge of sarcasm, said when you listen to Finn, you win. Finn smiled back at her. Barrett said all is not harmonious in the clubhouse right now.

-Ludwig Kaiser made his ring entrance. [c]

-A commercial aired with Triple H driving up to WWE headquarters. He said the WWE logo says it all and then stood in front of the augmented Raw logo for the Netflix era.

-Tessitore plugged the Netflix kickoff.

-They showed Seth raging backstage with Pearce storming up to him. Seth said he wants the fight with Punk and he wants him to make it happen. Pearce yelled that they should give it a rest for just ten minutes so he can do his job. Drew McIntyre walked up to Seth and said people told him when it came to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to just get over it. He said everyone enabling Roman needs to be taken out. Seth said Drew thinks because they have a common cause, they’re friends. Seth said Jey Uso and Sami Zayn are his friends and Drew isn’t. He said friendships are forged out of respect, and he respects Jey and Sami. He said now he has to go do something Drew couldn’t do and that is go end C.M. Punk.

-Tessitore threw to a clip of Bron Breakker telling Kaiser he wasn’t worried about Gunther’s watch dog. Tessitore said it happened “during the third hour of Raw.”

(1) BRON BREAKKER vs. LUDWIG KAISER – Intercontinental Title match

Barrett said Kaiser might has main event potential running through his veins. Breakker then made his entrance. The bell rang 28 minutes into the hour. Kaiser slapped Breakker in the corner. Breakker tackled him and punched away at him. Breakker then clotheslined him. Breakker said Ludwig showed an elitist snobbery there with that slap. Kaiser rolled to ringside. They cut to an early break. [c]

At 7:00, Breakker leaped off the ring apron and knocked Kaiser ono and over the announce desk. Breakker favored his left arm afterward. He lifted Kaiser onto the top rope, but Kaiser powered out and drove Breakker’s left shoulder into the mat. He then stomped away at it and applied a keylock. They cut to another break with Kaiser in control. [c]

Kaiser continued to focus on Breakker’s shoulder after the break.

Advertised Matches & Appearances