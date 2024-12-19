VIP AUDIO 12/18 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Darby vs. Ospreay, Ricochet seemingly rejected by Hurt Syndicate, Death Riders vs. Hangman & White & Darby, Toni Storm interview, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 18 edition of AEW Dynamite including Darby Allin vs. Will Ospreay and The Beast Mortos vs. Ricochet in Continental Classic matches, Death Riders vs. Jay White & Hangman Page & Orange Cassidy in a main event, Toni Storm interviewed by R.J. City, Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay, a Kenny Omega video, weird stuff with Ricochet seemingly rejected by Hurt Syndicate, and more.

