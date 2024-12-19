VIP AUDIO 12/18 – Everything with Rich & Wade: WWE head of production Lee Fitting subject of accusations of misconduct toward woman in previous job, Continental Classic, Toni Storm, Karrion Kross (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The ramifications of The Athletic’s article on Lee Fitting, reporting on allegations of misconduct toward women during his time with ESPN. What does this mean for Fitting and WWE? Will he keep his job? How did it get to this point? Is there reason to pause before casting firm judgment?

Thoughts on C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins segment on Raw

AEW Continental Classic

Toni Storm’s return and apparent amnesia

The sudden joy of watching Karrion Kross

And more

