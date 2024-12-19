FREE PODCAST 12/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lansdell: Darby pins Ospreay, Toni Storm amnesia, Mox storyline progression, caller, email, chat interactions (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to discuss the Dec. 18 edition of AEW Dynamite including Darby Allin pinning Will Ospreay, developments in Jon Moxley defending his title against three challengers at Worlds End, Toni Storm’s apparent amnesia, Hook or Nick Wayne the bigger star eventually, FTR’s poorly presented promo, Kenny Omega music video hyping his return, and more with live caller, chat, and email interactions. Wade and Chris also talk big picture 2025 ideas for AEW including looking at Mox’s potential journey as champ and eventually loss.

