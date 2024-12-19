FREE PODCAST 12/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review ACTION Wrestling’s Bangers Only 5 including Bosby vs. Flacco, Kane vs. Newman, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review ACTION Wrestling’s Bangers Only 5, a very eventful show with new champ Tom Bosby defending his title against Bobby Flacco complete with a shock angle at the end, the promotion makes a monster top heel in one night, Alex Kane throws Jaden Newman around for ten minutes, the Good Hand do nefarious things, and much more. A lot of people are going on Santa’s naughty list after this show. There’s also further updates on the saga of GCW and AEW. Speaking of GCW, for VIP listeners Chris and Justin check out some crazy matches and angles from their latest show featuring the return of beloved face/psycho killer Charles Mason against the dastardly heels who tried to stop his terrible crime spree, and Effy faces Matt Cardona in a match notable for the newsworthy run-in at the end.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO