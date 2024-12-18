FREE PODCAST 12/18 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk about AEW’s viewership setbacks and should they be worried, Seth’s heel run, NWA, UFC, ROH (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-19-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Todd Martin from “The Fix with Todd Martin” weekly VIP podcast. Todd and Wade first react to the drop in AEW viewership to close the year while NXT holds its ground and takes over in the young demos AEW had dominated. What is AEW doing wrong and what aren’t they doing enough of that they have the resources and talent to accomplish? How concerned should AEW be, and what is and isn’t “fixable” as they enter 2020 perhaps slightly humbled? Then Todd reviews AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, last week’s Smackdown leading into TLC, this week’s Raw including the continuation of the new Seth Rollins heel run, ROH’s Final Battle PPV, the NWA Into the Fire PPV, the latest UFC PPV, and more UFC and some Bellator events.

