AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/18): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Mercedes vs. Anna Jay, Pac & Yuta & Pac vs. Cassidy & White & Hangman, Ospreay vs. Pac and Shelton vs. Mortos in Continental Classic, more

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

“HOLIDAY BASH”

DECEMBER 18, 2024

WASHINGTON D.C. AT THE ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports tonight that 2,809 tickets had been distributed shortly before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 4,222 spectators when configured for concerts.

—The show opened with fans cheering inside the arena. Excalibur introduced the AEW Dynamite show.

—Renee Paquette interviewed Orange Cassidy and Jay White backstage. White spoke about Orange giving them a pep talk backstage. White said his focus was on the AEW World Title. He said he might have to rely on Orange but not “Hangman” Adam Page. Hangman appeared saying Moxley is his. Hangman left. White went after Hangman. Orange left without saying anything.

—Darby Allin and Will Ospreay did separate promos hyping up their AEW Continental Classic Gold League match.

(1) MERCEDES MONE vs. ANNA JAY — TBS Title Match

Mone started quickly rocking Jay with a shoulder tackle for a near fall. Jay responded by slapping Mone across the face. Mone quickly took back control hitting the 3 Amigos. Mone went for a frog splash but Jay moved. Jay caught Mone with a running neck breaker for two. Mone responded by pulling on Jay against the ropes. Mone connected with a sliding Meteora for two. Mone delivered a flying Meteora for two. [c]

Jay caught Mone with a flying neck breaker for two returning from break. Jay nailed Mone with a pair of running spin kicks. Jay delivered a Gory Bomb but Mone grabbed the ropes. Jay went for a rear-naked choke but Mone bit her hand to break free. Mone went for a Statement Maker but Jay grabbed the ropes. Mone battled back catching Jay with a sloppy looking Sunset Bomb. Mone connected with a running double knees. Mone delivered the Mone Maker for the win.

WINNER: Mercedes Moné retained the TBS Title in 10:30

—They showed Kris Statlander backstage watching Mercedes celebrate inside the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: There was some good back-and-forth action between Jay and Mone leading into the finishing moments. This just felt like a pretty standard television match. That’s the problem because nobody believed Anna Jay had a chance to beat Mone for the title. Statlander watching backstage didn’t get me any more interested in wanting to see a rematch with Mone. AEW hasn’t done a good job at all building any credible challengers and Jay was the latest example. I don’t want to see the same happen with Statlander.)

—They aired a vignette of FTR from their home. Cash Wheeler spoke about agreeing with Jon Moxley that AEW needs a change. He said he didn’t agree with Moxley’s tactics which led to them being attacked on Collision. Dax Harwood spoke about life after wrestling for FTR. He said they won’t be cleared for the rest of the year. He said they will be there in North Carolina for the Fight for the Fallen show. He said they aren’t coming alone.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A possible tease of Adam Copeland joining FTR to battle Jon Moxley and his Death Riders as a next program perhaps.)

—MJF made his entrance. He said he doesn’t care about the opinions of the crowd in the arena. He said he would’ve joined the Washington Wizards and not be an AEW wrestler if he cared about their opinions. He said it’s the most wonderful time of the year. He said Hanukkah is coming. He said Santa Claus isn’t real. The crowd chanted “Santa!” He wanted to speak about a fundraiser he started. They played sad music. He spoke about a small child who’s starving and needs food. He showed a picture of a skinny looking body with Adam Cole’s head on it. He said if you buy the AEW Worlds End PPV the money would go to his foundation for putting the kid out of his misery. He said we can thank him later.

Adam Cole appeared on the screen. Cole hyped up the Dynamite Diamond Ring match with MJF for Worlds End PPV. He said he spoke to Tony Khan noting MJF always uses the ring in his matches. He said Mike Bennett and Matt Taven will be ringside for the match as enforcers. Cole said he was forgetting something. Cole was shown standing behind MJF inside the ring. Cole rocked MJF with a superkick. Cole went for a Panama Sunrise but MJF left the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Solid promo as usual from MJF playing a great unlikable heel. The only noteworthy thing coming from this segment is Bennett and Taven being ringside. I’m guessing this is leading to Bennett and Taven helping MJF beat Cole at the PPV. This way Cole can reunite with Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong as there have been teases. I had no interest in wanting to see Cole and MJF match on PPV. This segment didn’t do anything to change that.)

—They showed highlights of Julia Hart attacking Jamie Hayter this past week on Collision. Jamie Hayter was backstage. She called Hart a coward. She said Hart used her tricks to attack her. She challenged Hart to a match for Fight for the Fallen show.

—They aired a Kenny Omega highlight package.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was cool seeing the Omega highlight package. Omega has been missed and it will be great to see him back on AEW.)

—Christian Cage made his entrance with Nick Wayne for the next match. [c]

(2) CHRISTIAN CAGE & NICK WAYNE (w/Kip Sabian & Mother Wayne) vs. HOOK & KATSUYORI SHIBATA

Hook and Nick began with mat wrestling. Christian and Shibata tagged into the match. Shibata rocked Christian with chops. Hook launched Christian onto Nick on the floor. Hook went for the Red Rum but Nick grabbed the ropes. Christian pulled on Hook’s arm against the ropes. [c]

Hook responded by launching Nick with a T-Bone Suplex. Shibata ran wild, rocking Nick with a corner dropkick. Shibata connected with a double underhook suplex for two. Shibata applied a cross-arm breaker but Nick placed his foot on the ropes. Shibata planted Nick with an STO. Christian grabbed Shibata’s leg on the floor. Hook launched Christian with a T-Bone Suplex. Shibata caught Nick in a sleeper hold. Sabian caused a distraction. Christian gave Shibata the Killswitch. Nick covered Shibata for the win.

WINNERS: Christian Cage & Nick Wayne in 11:50

(Amin’s Thoughts: A fine tag team match. It seems like Christian is just time passing until they are ready to have him cash-in his AEW World Title contract. This program between Christian and Hook is doing nothing for me at all.)

—Excalibur ran down the Dynamite and the Christmas Collision matches.

—They aired a Chris Jericho video holding the ROH World Title in New York City. Excalibur hyped the ROH World Title match between Jericho and Matt Cardona for Final Battle.

—A Bandido vignette aired.

—They aired a Shop AEW commercial with Harley Cameron singing “12 Days of AEW! This was entertaining in a good way. [c]

—AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May was backstage. She wondered why Thunder Rosa wanted to become a wrestler after being a social worker. She said she’s no hero but someone who looks after herself. She wasn’t pleased with Rosa saying the AEW Women’s Division is doing well. She said she’s eclipsed everyone in the division. She accepted Rosa’s challenge to a Tijuana Street Fight for the AEW Women’s World Title at Worlds End PPV. She told Rosa to bring her papa. She said she would love to end two generations in one night. She said she won’t be bringing her father. She doesn’t want her dad to see what she’s going to do.

—Tony Schiavone called Ricochet to the ring. Schiavone spoke about Ricochet’s change in attitude. Ricochet was almost immediately interrupted by The Hurt Syndicate who made their way to the ring. Ricochet said he’s glad they came to the ring. Ricochet asked if they saw his wins over Brodie King and Komander. MVP noted he saw them. He said maybe Shelton Benjamin could have six points after his match with The Beast Mortos. MVP asked Ricochet to show him the business card. Bobby Lashley grabbed Ricochet by his face. MVP tore up the business card. MVP told Ricochet the following: “Nobody likes a kiss ass!” Ricochet left the ring. MVP told Benjamin to take care of some business.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Ricochet is either winning the Continental Classic or will be joining The Hurt Syndicate. They made Ricochet come off looking like a complete geek in this segment.)

(3) SHELTON BENJAMIN vs THE BEAST MORTOS — AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match

MVP joined commentary for the match. Benjamin took control early, launching Mortos with an overhead slam. Mortos responded by catching Benjamin with a head scissors. Benjamin responded by draping Mortos on the ropes. Benjamin took control rocking Mortos with a rising knee strike. [c]

Mortos rocked Benjamin with corner strikes returning from break. Mortos connected with a snap powerslam for two. Mortos connected with a flying corkscrew splash for two. Benjamin responded by planting Mortos with a running powerslam. Mortos did The Undertaker sit-up. Benjamin caught Mortos charging with a superkick. Benjamin sent Mortos flying with a series of German Suplex. Benjamin hit a pair of rising knee strikes. Benjamin delivered a T-Bone Suplex for the win.

WINNER: Shelton Benjamin in 8:10 to earn three points in the AEW Continental Classic

(Amin’s Thoughts: All the matches in the Continental Classic don’t need to be long and competitive. This match was one such example. This was a fun sprint between Benjamin and Mortos. This was another great showing from Benjamin getting another strong showcase win.)

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

—Bobby Lashley and Benjamin attacked Beast Mortos after the match. MVP said that was a message for Daniel Garcia. This led to Garcia coming out. Garcia said he wasn’t stupid and said there were three members of The Hurt Syndicate inside the ring. MVP said it would be pretty stupid if he came to ring. Garcia said he doesn’t care because the crowd wants to see a fight. Mark Briscoe came out. A brawl broke out. MVP whacked Briscoe with a cane. Lashley planted Garcia with a Spinebuster. Benjamin was holding the TNT Title.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Good to see Garcia didn’t sprint to the ring when the numbers weren’t in his favour. Garcia only entered with Briscoe decided to join. Garcia hasn’t anything closer to a stellar run as TNT Champion. That’s mostly due to him being part of the Continental Classic. The post-match angle ended up playing out well. Now we need to see the follow-up with Benjamin challenging Garcia for the TNT Title.)

—They showed highlights from the AEW Continental Classic on Collision.

—They aired an ad for the AEW All In Texas ticket sales. [c]

—Renee interviewed Ricochet backstage about his interaction with The Hurt Syndicate. Ricochet said he’s not going to worry about that. He said he’s going to worry about the Continental Classic. He hyped his Collision match with Will Ospreay. “Swerve” Strickland and Prince Nana appeared. Swerve called Ricochet a “turd!” Swerve said it was just a matter of time before the real “Trevor” (Ricochet’s real name) in AEW. He thought Ricochet might’ve changed. He said Ricochet was still a follower. He said that wasn’t going to work in “Swerve’s House!” Ricochet noted that Swerve didn’t win the Continental Classic. Ricochet said he was gonna win the Continental Classic.

—RJ City had a sit-down interview with Toni Storm. RJ asked Storm where she’s been. Storm said she’s from Australia. She said she loved wrestling, rock music and the grind growing up. She said grinding has led her to AEW. RJ asked Storm about her history in AEW. Storm spoke about watching all the AEW shows. RJ asked Storm about being a three-time AEW Women’s World Champion. Storm said it was too early to think about that. She called Saraya a legend and Mercedes Moné an icon. She said Mariah May was the best in the business. RJ asked about “Timeless” Toni Storm. Storm said it’s Toni Time. Storm gave RJ a hug and left.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was well done. RJ City and Storm have great chemistry together and played really well off each other. This is the kind of storytelling that has been missing in the AEW Women’s Division since Storm left. This got me interested and wanting to see where this leads with Storm next.)

(4) DARBY ALLIN vs. WILL OSPREAY — AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match

Darby and Ospreay received great reactions from the crowd. Darby and Ospreay started with a great opening exchange. Darby got some shine hitting a corner dropkick. Ospreay quickly responded using Darby’s momentum sending him to the floor. Darby avoided an Ospreay plancha. Darby connected with a cannonball dive, sending Ospreay crashing into the barricade. Darby went for a Coffin Drop but Ospreay moved out of the way. Darby took a nasty bump onto the ring apron. [c]

Darby caught Ospreay with a springboard Coffin Drop returning from break. Ospreay responded by nailing Darby with a Cheeky Nando Kick. Ospreay went for a Sky Twister Press but Darby moved. Darby called for Code Red but Ospreay countered into a Hidden Blade. Ospreay called for the Stormbreaker. Darby countered into a Code Red for two. Darby and Ospreay exchanged strikes. Ospreay went for an OzCutter but Darby moved. Darby connected with a springboard Coffin Drop for two.

Ospreay stopped Darby on the ropes. Ospreay delivered a Styles Clash to Darby from the ring apron onto the floor. This looked crazy. Ospreay wanted a count-out win. Darby made it back into the ring. Ospreay connected with an OzCutter for two. Ospreay called for the Stormbreaker. Darby countered by hitting a Scorpion Death Drop. Darby made a comeback hitting a Coffin Drop. Darby climbed the ropes hitting a second Coffin Drop onto Ospreay for the clean win.

WINNER: Darby Allin in 14:45 to earn three points in the AEW Continental Classic

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a PPV quality match between Darby and Ospreay. A really fun action packed match from start to finish. Darby and Ospreay are two fan favourites so AEW could’ve gone with an easy out going with a draw for a finish. Good to see they went with a clean finish. You can make a strong case Ospreay has been AEW’s MVP this year with his incredible matches. Ospreay has been so valuable to AEW in helping take people like Darby and Kyle Fletcher to the next level. A great win for Darby. Dynamite took place in a smaller building. The smaller building and fans’ energy made this a more enjoyable show to watch. You saw it in this match. This was great.)

—The Death Riders made their entrance with Darby still inside the ring. They showed a commercial for the AEW Worlds End PPV. [c]

(5) JON MOXLEY, PAC & WHEELER YUTA (w/Claudio Castagnoli & Marina Shafir) vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE, JAY WHITE & ORANGE CASSIDY

Hangman wanted to start the match with Moxley. Yuta started the match. Hangman tagged Orange into the match. Orange and Yuta began exchanging strikes. Orange connected with a springboard cannonball dive onto Pac and Yuta on the floor. Moxley nailed Orange with a cheap shot outside the ring. Moxley went for a Piledriver but Orange countered by hitting Beach Break. Hangman and White both wanted the tag. Hangman slapped White’s hand out of the way. Hangman launched Yuta with a fallaway slam. Marina stood in Hangman’s way. Hangman dared Moxley to enter the ring. White tagged himself into the match. Hangman walked to the back. Moxley rocked White a clothesline. Claudio nailed Orange with a cheap shot. Moxley gave White a Piledriver which led into commercial break. [c]

White sent Yuta flying outside the ring returning from break. White had no partners to tag into the match. Pac caught White with a slingshot cutter. White responded by launching Pac with a Sleeper Suplex. Claudio caused a distraction. Pac sent White flying with a German Suplex. White caught Moxley with a DDT. Orange tagged in catching Moxley with a flying DDT. Orange followed by hitting a Satellite DDT. Yuta caught Orange with a German Suplex. White gave Yuta a Sleeper Suplex.

Orange caught Pac with a Superplex. Moxley caught Orange with a Cutter. Hangman returned, rocking Moxley with strikes. Hangman had Moxley in position for the Buckshot Lariat. Orange rocked Moxley with an Orange Punch. Orange ducked as Hangman rocked Yuta with a Buckshot Lariat. White caught Pac with a Bladerunner. Hangman and White argued with each other. Moxley appeared rolling up Orange for the win.

WINNERS: Jon Moxley, Pac & Wheeler Yuta in 12:05

—Hangman and White continued to argue after the match. Orange joined into the argument as well. Moxley and his crew surrounded the ring. A brawl broke out around ringside. Orange rocked Pac with an Orange Punch. Moxley left with Sharif. The show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A good action party trio match. The story here was the babyface team not getting along which led to Moxley getting the win for his team. This wasn’t the right finish for this match. Orange is coming off losing an AEW World Title match to Moxley at the last PPV. They had Moxley pin Orange in this match as well. This is how you get people less interested in wanting to see the match or care for Orange as a serious title challenger.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The Continental Classic continues to do the heavy lifting which has been making these past episodes of Dynamite more easier to watch. There are two weeks until the Worlds End PPV. The interest in the Worlds End PPV just isn’t there. That’s one again due to AEW creative direction.

