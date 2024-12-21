FREE PODCAST 12/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Adams: What sparked WWE’s current boom period? Plus Drew-Solo exchange, Waller Effect, live callers, chat (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Christopher Adams to talk about WWE Smackdown heading into the holidays. They discussed key segments on the show including Drew McIntyre deciding to coexist with Solo Sikoa, the Grayson Waller Effect, Kevin Owens speaking about Cody Rhodes attack, did Naomi or Bianca Belair or both attack Jade Cargill, Carmelo Hayes-Braun Strowman, and more. They also got into a discussion on what the main sparks were for WWE’s boom in business the last couple of years, the pros and cons of the three-hour format, and more with live callers and chat interaction throughout.

