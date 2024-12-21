VIP AUDIO 12/20 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Drew McIntyre-Solo Sikoa exchange, Bianca Belair & Naomi defend against Nia Jax & Candice LeRae, Kevin Owens addresses attack on Cody, more (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 20 edition of WWE Smackdown which included a Drew McIntyre-Solo Sikoa exchange, Bianca Belair & Naomi defending for the first time as a team the tag titles against Nia Jax & Candice LeRae, Alex Shelley vs. Johnny Gargano, Kevin Owens addresses his attack on Cody Rhodes after their SNME match, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO