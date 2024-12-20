FREE PODCAST 12/20 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Jim Ross on upcoming NJPW Tokyo Dome PPV, CM Punk news, was McMahon right about Millennials, TLC, Ziggler, NXT (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (12-19-2014), Wade Keller interviewed Jim Ross about upcoming New Japan Tokyo Dome PPV, teaming with Matt Striker, was Vince McMahon right about Millennials, TLC, Ziggler, Neville, Triple H, NXT, and more with a mix of live callers and email questions.

