News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner cover AEW content coming to Max, Penta in WWE, Darby vs. Ospreay out of this world, Toni Storm angle, more (140 min.)

December 20, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • AEW on Max press release
  • Penta’s prospects in WWE
  • Toni Storm “amnesia” angle
  • Darby vs. Ospreay
  • Continental Classic update
  • Plan for Ricochet?
  • Jericho promoting Final Battle
  • MJF-Cole Promo
  • Future for Mercedes?
  • Kenny Omega return video package
  • What is going on with FTR and Death Riders?
  • AEW World Title program
  • Upcoming shows and lineups
  • Emails and trivia

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024