FREE PODCAST 12/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner cover AEW content coming to Max, Penta in WWE, Darby vs. Ospreay out of this world, Toni Storm angle, more (140 min.)

In this week's episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

AEW on Max press release

Penta’s prospects in WWE

Toni Storm “amnesia” angle

Darby vs. Ospreay

Continental Classic update

Plan for Ricochet?

Jericho promoting Final Battle

MJF-Cole Promo

Future for Mercedes?

Kenny Omega return video package

What is going on with FTR and Death Riders?

AEW World Title program

Upcoming shows and lineups

Emails and trivia

