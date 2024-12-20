FREE PODCAST 12/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner cover AEW content coming to Max, Penta in WWE, Darby vs. Ospreay out of this world, Toni Storm angle, more (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this week's episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- AEW on Max press release
- Penta’s prospects in WWE
- Toni Storm “amnesia” angle
- Darby vs. Ospreay
- Continental Classic update
- Plan for Ricochet?
- Jericho promoting Final Battle
- MJF-Cole Promo
- Future for Mercedes?
- Kenny Omega return video package
- What is going on with FTR and Death Riders?
- AEW World Title program
- Upcoming shows and lineups
- Emails and trivia
