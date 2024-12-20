WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/20): Keller’s report on Belair & Naomi vs. LeRae & Nia Jax, Johnny Gargano vs. Alex Shelley, Grayson Waller Effect with Braun Strowman

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

DECEMBER 20, 2024

HARTFORD, CONN. AT XL CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett



Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to review Smackdown LIVE. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

-A four minute video recap aired of Saturday Night’s Main Event from last Saturday night.

-They cut to the arena and close-ups of fans cheering as Michael Cole introduced the show. They showed Naomi and Jade Cargill walking and chatting backstage. Then they showed Candice LeRae and Nia Jax followed by Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin and then Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Gargano had a cocky smile.

-The New Bloodline walked out – Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga. He absorbed some boos and told the fans to listen to what the Tribal Chief has to say. Fans chanted, “OTC! OTC!” He accepted Roman Reigns’s challenge to a Tribal Combat match. He said he’d leave his Bloodline behind and Reigns should leave his Bloodline behind. He said on Jan. 6 he will still be the Tribal Chief and he will still have the ula fala. He told Reigns to get on his boat and sail back to the Island of Irrelevancy so he can finally acknowledge him. As he struck a pose, Drew McIntyre’s music played.

As Drew walked out, Cole said Drew’s loss to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle two-and-a-half years ago led to the downward spiral for him. Solo said he’s happy with what he did to his brother Jimmy, but he said he better have a good reason he’s interrupting him. Drew said it pains him to be that close to Solo. He asked him if, when he lies in bed at night, does he wonder when he’s coming for him. “You’re the one who cost me the WWE Title at Clash at the Castle,” he said. “You’re the one who caused my family pain and misery and suffering.” He said he is also the one who stood up to Roman Reigns. He said the rest of them acted tough, but didn’t take any action. He said his heart says jump him, but his head says they share the same goals now. “So what am I to do?” he asked. He said he has a hit list to work through. He told Solo to “take care of Roman Reigns for good.” He said when that business is finished, they will finish their business. Jimmy Uso yanked Drew out of the ring by his boot and bashed him across his back with a crutch. He knocked him into the time keepers’ area. L.A. Knight, Andrade, and Apollo Crews charged out and attacked the New Bloodline. They cut to a break as they brawled. [c]

(1) APOLLO CREWS & L.A. KNIGHT & ANDRADE vs. THE NEW BLOODLILNE (Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu)

The match was in progress after the break with Crews in control. He pressed Tama over his head and dropped him. Knight tagged in and gave Tama a neckbreaker for a one count. Andrade then tagged i nand chopped Tama in the chest. Eventually Jacob tagged in and immediately took over against Crews. They cut to a break around 5:00. [c]

Back from the break, Solo had Crews in his corner and was on the attack. Andrade tagged in and got in some offense, but the Bloodline took over again. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Knight hot-tagged in after the break and stomped away on Tama in the corner. Crews tagged in and landed a top rope splash for a near fall. Knight, meanwhile, knocked Fatu over the announce desk at ringside. Shinsuke Nakamura showed up at ringside and kicked Knight. Solo broke up Crews’s submission attempt on Tama. Solo tagged himself in and landed a hop attack followed by his Spinning Solo and the Samoan Spike for the win. “Roman Reigns, are you paying attention?” asked Graves.

WINNER: New Bloodline in roughly 18:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The obvious “designated jobber” was the one who jobbed. This made sense as a way to fill some TV time with a mix of names and ultimately let Solo shine as they build to his match against Reigns.)

-Byron Saxton interviewed Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin backstage. They talked about payback against Gargano. They said they considered him a little brother and now he showed his true colors. Shelley said he wanted to go to the ring alone and see if Gargano has the guts to do the same, so he told Sabin to stay in the back.

-They went to Cole and Graves standing at ringside as they threw to a recap of Chelsea Green beating Michin at SNME to win the first Women’s U.S. Title.

-Saxton interviewed Chelsea Green and Piper Niven backstage. Green was glowing as Saxton recounted her win and celebration afterward. Green said it’s cute that Saxton was surprised, but she wasn’t. She said she worked ten years knowing she’d be an overnight success. She said this is her time. “Red, White, and Green!” she said. Saxton said she is synonymous with Harley Race, the first-ever Men’s U.S. Champion. She said now is her freakin’ time. Saxton asked what her reign will look like. She said she’s heading to Disney World. He congratulated her. She said it was well deserved. [c]

-Cole and Graves threw to a recap of Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens at SNME last weekend along with the post-event attack by KO. Graves talked about Cody’s spinal injury and said he’s now at home resting.

-A promo aired with Owens in a dark underbelly of an arena. He said what happened after SNME “was not my fault.” He said Cody and referees and management are all to blame. He said he saw screwed out of winning the championship. He said it’s a travesty and tragedy that he’s not standing there as WWE Champion. He said he took the belt, though, and isn’t giving it back until he gets what he wants. He said you can only push someone so far before they snap, “but the good news is I haven’t snapped yet.” He said it can get even worse. “You don’t want me to snap,” he said. “What happens next is on all of you.”

-They showed the Grayson Waller Effect set being set up in the ring. [c]

-They showed an aerial view of Roger’s Center in Toronto, Ont., the site of Elimination Chamber next year.

-Tomasso Ciampa told Gargano that he’s surprised that Shelley is dumb. He said he can’t win the tag titles in a singles match. Gargano said he wants to challenge his manhood. “I’m all man,” he said. “I made a kid, okay!” Gargano told Ciampa to stay in the back because he’ll handle business himself. He said he’s not a naive 18 year old kid anymore with a dream. He said the dream came true. Ciampa said he won’t move a muscle.

[HOUR TWO]

-The Grayson Waller Effect began. Waller introduced Braun Strowman, who made his entrance, dressed as Santa Claus. He pulled t-shirts out of his bag and threw them to the crowd. Cole noted that big chances were coming to Smackdown next year, too, on USA Network (Smackdown is expanding to three hours). Waller said it was nice to Strowman to give gifts to the poor people of Hartford. Strowman said he was trying to piss him off, apparently. Waller stood and said Strowman is the biggest acquisition in Smackdown history. Waller said he’s invested a lot of money in his new set. He suggested they have a civil conversation.

Waller said he was surprised Strowman agreed to come onto the show, but the more he thought about it, the more it made sense. He said Strowman realized the benefits of associating with A-Town Down Under. Strowman said he just threw up a little bit in his mouth. Waller said people are getting attacked everywhere. “Did you forget who you’re talking to?” Strowman asked. Waller said he thinks they should form “the ultimate alliance.” He said they’d be untouchable with their intelligence and his strengths. Strowman told him angrily to watch his tongue. Strowman was interrupted by Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes said he had a bone to pick with Strowman. He said he wasn’t ready last week. “You can’t humble greatness,” he said. He might lose, but he’ll never quit. He challenged him to a rematch because now he’s ready. Strowman turned to Waller and Theory who leaped out of the ring. He threw around the new set pieces including two trees at Hayes at ringside. Cole said the match will happen next. [c]

(2) BRAUN STROWMAN vs. CARMELO HAYES

The bell rang 11 minutes into the hour. Hayes bailed out to ringside. Strowman pursued him. Hayes eventually took Strowman down in the ring by going after his knee. He drove Strowman to the mat with a head scissors and then played to the crowd. Graves said he shouldn’t “stepped on the gas!” Strowman charged, but Carmelo side-stepped him and sent him out of the ring. Hayes jogged around ringside, right into a big boot by Strowman. Strowman threw Hayes into the ring, but then got counted out before he could enter. Hayes celebrated. Cole said Hayes claimed to have a gameplan. Graves said it worked to perfection. Hayes ran out of the ring as Strowman chased him to the back.

WINNER: Hayes in 4:00.

-Backstage, Tiffany Stratton approached Candice LeRae and Nia Jax backstage. She said she can’t wait to raise their arms afterward. LeRae said they decided she should stay in the back, but watch them and take notes, but also prepare for their celebration afterward. Stratton seemed disappointed.

-Graves hyped Shelley vs. Gargano. [c]

-Hayes ran past wrestlers backstage. Strowman followed and was looking for him. Angel Garza pointed where he went. Pretty Deadly stopped Strowman to ask about their musical. Strowman yelled that he doesn’t care about their stupid musical. Hayes attacked Strowman from behind with a chair. Cole said Hayes better know what he’s doing because it seems like he has a death wish.

(3) ALEX SHELLEY vs. JOHNNY GARGANO

The bell rang 24 minutes into the hour. Shelley went on the early attack with kicks and punches. Graves took Shelley’s side and called Gargano a twerp and said he’d never say good word about him as long as he lives. Gargano took over. Graves said Gargano was popular years ago on the indy scene only because his dad let people sleep at their house for free. They cut to a break at 2:00 after Shelley kicked Gargano at ringside. [c]

After some back and forth matwork, Shelley climbed to the top rope.. Ciampa came out and distracted Shelley. Sabin came out and yelled at Ciampa. Shelley then leaped at Gargano, but Gargano rolled through and yanked on Gargano’s trunks for a three count. Gargano and Ciampa gloated together at ringside.

WINNER: Gargnao in 10:00.

-Clips aired of the WWE Raw Netflix Kick-off show at WWE Headquarters earlier this week. A clip aired of Seth Rollins confronting C.M. Punk.

-Graves hyped the Seth vs. Punk, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley, and Reigns vs. Solo matches on the Jan. 6 Raw on Netflix.

-Saxton interviewed Belair and Naomi backstage. Belair said these past two weeks have been rough, but she won’t let what happened to Jade Cargill get them off their game. She said Naomi has her back. Naomi said she has her back forever. She said she’ll do everything she can to help them leave as champions tonight.. Belair tried to hand her a belt, but Naomi said “not until I earn it.”

-Belair and Naomi made their entrance. [c]

(4) BIANCA BELAIR & NAOMI vs. NIA JAX & CANDICE LERAE – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match

The bell rang 48 minutes into the hour. They cut to a very early double-box break. [c/db]

Jax scored a two count on Belair after the break. LeRae went on the attack for a while, then tagged Jax back in. Jax swung at Belair, who ducked, so Jax knocked LeRae down instead. Naomi tagged in and rallied. Naomi gave Jax an X-Factor for a near fall. Naomi side-stepped a charging Jax and sent Jax into the ringpost. When she went for a split-legged moonsault, Jax moved Jax set up an Annihilator, but Naomi shoved her head-first into the top of the ringpost. She then slammed her to the mat. Belair leaped off the top rope with a 450 splash for a near fall, broken up by LeRae. Stratton walked out with Jax down. Stratton cheered on Jax as Cole wondered if she was there to actually lend support. Fans chanted, “Cash it in!” LeRae scored a two count on Belair. Naomi broke up the cover.

Naomi reached for a tag and Belair tagged her, but the ref’s back was turned. Jax asked for Stratton’s briefcase. Stratton handed it to her. Belair kicked the briefcase into Jax, knocking her to the floor. Belair leaped onto Jax. Naomi, meanwhile, landed a split-legged moonsault for the win.

WINNERS: Belair & Naomi in 11:00 to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to review Smackdown LIVE. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/gtzn7zrzc3

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE