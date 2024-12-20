ROH HONOR CLUB RESULTS (12/19): Final build to Final Battle PPV includes Q.T. Marshall-Jay Lethal face-to-face, plus Starks & Athena vs. Onyx & Missa Kate, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH HONOR CLUB REPORT (Ep. 95)

DECEMBER 19, 2024

AIRED ON ROH HONOR CLUB STREAMING SERVICE

REPORT BY JOHN CLINTSMAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

OPENING THOUGHTS

The final episode of ROH heading into the ROH Final Battle PPV left a lot to be desired. In all honesty, I felt like I wasted time tuning in and not finding something else to do with my time. Now, maybe this is slightly harsh, but if this episode needed to reel me in for the Final Battle special airing Friday night, it definitely didn’t execute.

(1) BISHOP KHAN vs. LEE JOHNSON

The show kicked off with Bishop Khan vs Lee Johnson. The match was just okay, I’m not sure what they wanted to deliver but it didn’t get there for me. Khan pulled off the victory with a poorly executed roll up after Johnson dominated the entire match. Post match there was a brief dustup between Ej Duka and Toa Liona who were each at ringside during the match. Nothing came from the shoving as Khan stepped between them.

WINNER: Khan.

(2) LADY FROST vs. QUEEN AMINATA

Aminata dominated the entire match with Lady Frost getting in limited offence and Queen Aminata winning via submission. This was the worst match of the night, it failed on execution and entertainment. Queen Aminta looked strong in an absolutely unbelievable style as she struggled to execute her finisher for submission.

WINNER: Aminata.

(3) THE IRON SAVAGES vs. MURDER MACHINES

This was what you might expect. It was a solid but slow match. Murder machines get the victory and proceed to attack Bronson after the match with Don Callis getting involved. Not much else to discuss with this one.

-Jay Lethal and Q.T. Marshall went face to face. This was extremely well executed. This interview did more in one 10 minute interview than the first 45 minutes of the show. Both men explained their issues with one another which made this feel extremely personal. Before this interview I truly didn’t care about this one, but afterward I ended up all in and ready for the match. My only critique would be how one single punch from Q.T. absolutely destroyed Jay.

(3) SIDNEY AKEEM vs. SERPENTICO

Akeem made his ROH return to face Serpentico, Akeem has been making GCW towns recently. This was a good match. The crowd actually reacted to each man after sitting on their hands most of the show. Other than a few missed or nearly missed spots, it was well done and displayed both as good wrestlers.

WINNER: Serpentico.

(4) BILLIE STARKZ & ATHENA vs. BLAIR ONYX & MISSA KATE

Heading into the Final Battle special main event where Starkz will challenge Athena for the ROH Women’s Title. There was a lot of dissension between Athena and Starkz during the match allowing their opponents to get a lot of offense in. Athena used Starkz as a weapon several times in the match and in the end used her submission to secure the victory for her and Starkz. Starkz left ringside with the title before destroying it which resulted in a post match brawl in the aisle. This was a fantastic angle to continue setting up and extending this feud.

WINNER: Starkz & Athena

FINAL THOUGHTS: I believe Final Battle will be a fantastic event, I just wish this episode would have been slightly better.

Contact John Clintsman at johnclintsman@gmail.com and on Bluesky @johnclintsman.