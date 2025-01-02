News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/1 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Jeff Jarrett’s big announcement, White-Strong-Swerve, Cope & FTR vs. Death Riders, MJF sets course for 2025, Omega announcement, more (11 min.)

January 2, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 1 edition of AEW Dynamite including Cope & FTR vs. Death Riders, Jeff Jarrett teases retirement, Jay White vs. Roderick Strong vs. Swerve Strickland for advantage in Gauntlet next week, MJF resets his career for the new year, Kenny Omega advertised for next week, Hangman Page vs. Orange Cassidy, and more.

