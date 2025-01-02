FREE PODCAST 1/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Maitland: AEW’s declining cool factor given Jarrett, Cope, Pointer Sisters, on-site report, chat (182 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to discuss the Jan. 1 edition of AEW Dynamite which included a new opening theme by The Pointer Sisters, a Jeff Jarrett fake retirement speech, 51 year old Adam Copeland introducing his new nickname “Cope,” and Undisputed Era still hanging out high school in their 30s. Is there anything left of AEW that’s cool? Can it be amplified and displace the non-cool stuff proliferating the product?

Other topics include: MJF’s promo, the lousy follow-up to the Continental Classic, amateur hour production techniques and eye-rolling contrivances and coincidences everywhere, Jon Moxley’s mission statement update, Mercedes Mone, and more.

They also talk with an on-site correspondent with in-arena details. They read an email from someone who drove 3.5 hours to TNA a few weeks ago but didn’t drive 10 minutes to see Dynamite tonight. Plus chat and email interactions throughout the show.

At the very end, some New York Knicks-Minnesota Timberwolves trade talk. Are the Wolves dysfunctional? Do they regret trading KAT? No and no, and Wade explains why.

