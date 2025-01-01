FREE PODCAST 1/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland present their 2024 Year in Review including top stories, matches, wrestlers, Jax Dane tribute, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland hold their SUPER-MEGA year in review. They recap all the big stories from 2024 – the WWEID program, shake-ups in streaming services, GCW vs. Tony Khan – and discuss how they think they will affect indy wrestling in 2025. They also cover their favorite matches, wrestlers, and promotions and have a tribute to Jax Dane, one of their first interviews, who sadly passed away over Christmas. For VIP listeners, they check out Wrestling Open’s Last Stand and two great stories with the world title steel cage match between Brad Hollister and Ryan Clancy, and the tag title match between Swipe Right and Miracle Generation.

