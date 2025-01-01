NJPW 1/4 Wrestle Kingdom 19 lineup announced: Tanahashi vs. Evil, Takagi vs. Takeshita, Sabre vs. Umino

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced the complete lineup for Wrestle Kingdom 19 on Jan. 4 in The Tokyo Dome. The show will be headlined by Zack Sabre Jr. defending the IWGP World Hvt. Championship against Shota Umino. Other major matches on the show include Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiromu Tanahashi, IWGP Global Champion David Finlay vs. Yota Tsuji, and NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita in a Title vs. Title match.

The show will air live in English and Spanish for those with a NJPW World subscription. It will also air on PPV on Triller.tv

The complete lineup for Wrestle Kingdom 19 is as follows: