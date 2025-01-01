NJPW 1/4 Wrestle Kingdom 19 lineup announced: Tanahashi vs. Evil, Takagi vs. Takeshita, Sabre vs. Umino

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NJPW has announced the complete lineup for Wrestle Kingdom 19 on Jan. 4 in The Tokyo Dome. The show will be headlined by Zack Sabre Jr. defending the IWGP World Hvt. Championship against Shota Umino. Other major matches on the show include Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiromu Tanahashi, IWGP Global Champion David Finlay vs. Yota Tsuji, and NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita in a Title vs. Title match.
The show will air live in English and Spanish for those with a NJPW World subscription. It will also air on PPV on Triller.tv
The complete lineup for Wrestle Kingdom 19 is as follows:
- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shota Umino
- Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiromu Takahashi
- IWGP Global Champion David Finlay vs. Yota Tsuji
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Douki vs. El Desperado
- NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita.
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Evil in a Lumberjack Final Road match (if Tanahashi loses he retires)
- NJPW World TV Champion Ren Narita vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Ryohei Oiwa vs. El Phantasmo
- IWGP Women’s Champion Mayu Iwatani vs AZM
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kushida & Kevin Knight) vs. TMDK (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) vs. Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira) vs. Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) – Tokyo Terror Ladder match
- Kickoff show: NJPW Ranbo battle royal – winner receives future IWGP World title shot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.