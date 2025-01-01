FREE PODCAST 1/1 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Mitchell talk Lana-Lashley wedding, NXT vs. AEW ratings, Arn Anderson’s history, MJF, Taz, more (172 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding from a variety of perspectives including whether it intended to be harmless ephemeral fun or promote a match and build the personalities involved for future storylines and matches

A history of wrestling presenting silly skits and why the motivations to do so have changed. How it compares to other skits in the past including the “This Is Your Life” segment with Mick Foley and The Rock

Lana’s reaction to criticism of the wedding online.

More segments from Raw including Randy Orton’s swerve.

The Chris Jericho-Tanahashi match at WrestleKingdom

A review of AEW Dynamite from the previous night

Expanded analysis of Arn Anderson’s upside and also what his history is as a great and influential talker in pro wrestling.

The Elite become more of a focus that week

Chris Jericho’s offer to Jon Moxley

MJF’s latest promo

Taz on commentary

A Mailbag question looking at whether the AEW-NXT ratings battle was being overblown

