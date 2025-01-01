AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/1): Keller’s report on “Fight for the Fallen” including Death Rider vs. FTR & Copeland, Hurt Syndicate vs. The Acclaimed, Cassidy vs. Hangman, Julia vs. Hayter

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

“FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN”

JANUARY 1, 2025

WASHINGTON D.C. AT THE ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,561 tickets had been distributed. The arena has a capacity of 7,674 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Chris Maitand to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a new AEW Dynamite theme, “I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters.

-They cut the cheering fans in the arena as Excalibur said they’re in one of the great wrestling cities. They showed Kazuchika Okada walked backstage. He then hyped the matches scheduled for the show.,

-A promo aired with Jon Moxley backstage with Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir. He said “they talk a lot about what they’re going to do,” but when the bullets are flying, that’s not who they are. He said he dragged the entire company through a pandemic “by the strap” to safety. He said he took bullet after bullet for the company. He said he will belt down the briefcase and belt inside it and destroy it before he’ll let soulless criminal fingers touch it again. He said they are not rebels because there is no one with authority over them so they have nothing to rebel against. He said Adam Copeland is just the loudest voice in the room.

-They cut to FTR and Cope backstage who hyped their six-man tag match. (The audio was scratchy here.)

(1) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. ORANGE CASSIDY

As Cassidy made his entrance, they aired on split screen clips of how Moxley was saved by Hangman from being pinned by Cassidy. Hangman then made his entrance. The bell rang 7 minutes into the hour. Excalibur announced that 2019 episodes of AEW Dynamite and PPVs were available on Max now on demand. Hangman overhead tossed Cassidy at ringside. They cut to a break at 5:00. [c/db]

(Keller’s Analysis: On the Max stream, they don’t show the live action in a double-box set-up; it’s a full screen commercial. But on TBS, it’s still a double-box break so you can watch the action during the break. You also cannot fast-forward through a commercial break on Max even if you rewound any of the action earlier or started playing the show late.)

Cassidy rallied and landed an Orange Punch to Hangman on the ring apron. Hangman shook it off and surprised Cassidy with a Buckshot Lariat for the clean win.

WINNER: Hangman in 13:00.

-Hangman attacked Cassidy afterward. Excalibur said he “cost” Cassidy the AEW World Title at Worlds End (although it was completely within the spirit of the rules for that type of match). Hangman gave Cassidy two Dead Eyes. Christopher Daniels and three referees entered the ring. Daniels yelled at Hangman. Hangman attacked him.

-Jay White said he had planned to start 2025 as the AEW World Champion. He said the plan worked almost perfectly as he hit a Blade Runner, but then Wheeler Yuta interrupted the cover on Mox. (Again, that was within the (stupid) rules of four-way matches.) He said he still has a path to a shot at Moxley’s title at Maximum Carnage. He said he has to beat Swerve Strickland and Roderick Strong first.

(2) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN & BOBBY LASHLEY (w/MVP)

Caster came out with Bowens. They cut to a clip of Caster and Bowens. Bowens interrupted Caster and asked if he intentionally hit him with the belt. Max asked why he waited so long to ask him, then said it was an accident. He said he’s focused and he’s not even going to rap or get in trouble tonight because this match is serious. When they cut to Max live in the ring, he was pretending to play with two gigantic testicles near his crotch. When Bowens and Caster couldn’t agree on who would start the match, Lashley jumped them. The ref called for the bell 26 minutes into the hour. MVP joined in on commentary.

Excalibur asked MVP why he gave Caster a Golden Ticket. MVP said he waited too long and now Shelton and Lashley told him, “We don’t want him.” Bowens ran the ropes and awkwardly stopped. Seconds later, he ran the ropes again and Caster slapped Bowens’s back, revealing that was the planned spot 20 seconds earlier. Bowens yelled at Caster as he entered the ring. A disgruntled Bowens paced at ringside as Shelton took it to Caster in the ring. Lashley finished Caster a minute later with a Hurt Lock for the tapout win. Bowens yelled that Caster was “a selfish asshole.”

WINNERS: Lashley & Benjamin in 4:00.

-Alex Marvez interviewed Shelton about how the winner tonight gets the prime spot in the Casino Gaunlet match next week. Shelton said he will show how 2024 belonged to Swerve’s House and 2025 will too. He said he’s never been in a Casino Gaunlet match before. Nana wished everyone a Happy New Year. [c]

(3) JAMIE HAYTER vs. JULIA HART

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS