WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (12/27): Final viewership and demo ratings of 2024, plus full-year key data

Last Friday night’s (12/27) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.436 million viewers, compared to 1.326 million the prior week and the 1.530 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.432 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 1.355 million viewers on FS1. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 1.859 million. Counting the prior ten shows that aired on Fox broadcast network, that average was 2.229 million.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.629 million viewers. Then ten-week rolling average of just episodes on Fox broadcast network was 2.281 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.41 rating, compared to 0.37 and 0.47 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.42.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.28 (on FS1) rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.49.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.64 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.49.

2024 vs. 2023

The average viewership for Smackdown in 2024 was 2.031 million viewers. It averaged 1.496 million viewers in the 17 weeks to close out the year on USA Network. It averaged 2.292 million in the prior 35 weeks mostly on Fox broadcast network.

The 2023 average was 2.221 million. Counting only the 48 Fox broadcast episodes, it averaged 2.312 million.

The 2022 average was 2.119 million. Counting only the 50 Fox broadcast episodes, it averaged 2.169 million.

In the key 18-49 demo rating, it averaged 0.58 (0.64 on Fox, 0.44 on USA). In 2023, it averaged 0.58. In 2022, it averaged 0.51.

