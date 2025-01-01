10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (12-25-2014): Charlotte Flair (w/Ric Flair) vs. Sasha Banks (w/Becky Lynch), plus Best of 2014 Highlights with KO, Bayley, Neville, Lucha Dragons, video of call-ups

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

December 25, 2014

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

Renee Young and Corey Graves are hosting a “best of 2014” episode from an empty arena, since the episode was scheduled for Christmas. Charlotte and Sasha Banks are still scheduled for their title match.

Young and Graves talk up NXT’s history of success on the main roster. Paige, Bo Dallas, Rusev, and Lana are mentioned. No mention of past champions Seth Rollins or Big E.

Flashback to NXT Arrival, NXT’s first PPV-quality two-hour special, and the first real show on the WWE Network.

Next is a video package on Adrian Neville visiting him hometown of Newcastle, England on the WWE European Tour. Neville stands a full head taller than his mother. Apparently he caught his parents watching the British Bulldog and that got him fascinated by wrestling. Lots of talk about how no one supported his desire to be a wrestler, not even his parents, but he did it anyways.

Tyler Breeze with a selfie video wishing us a Merry Christmas, and vows to ad gold to his ensemble in 2015.

Young tells us that championships are at the center of NXT and what it is all about. Replay of the bulk of the Zayn vs. Neville NXT Championship match from Takeover R-Evolution, the celebration, and the attack from Kevin Owens.

Video package on the Lucha Dragons, then one on The Vaudevillains. Replay of most of their Tag Team Championship match from Takeover: R-Evolution. They point out the messy ending, which highlights the problem with the WWE formula of “the action breaks down” in every tag match: no one can really follow who is legal when this happens, so a pin on the wrong person loses its impact.

Hideo Itami & Finn Balor is announced to face The Ascension next week.

Backstage interview with Itami and Balor, giving them both a moment to talk.

Video packages on NXT debuts: Baron Corbin, Bull Dempsey, Hideo Itami, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens.

Backstage with Kevin Owens. He says that in seven days he sent the former NXT champion and the current champion to the hospital on stretchers. If he will do that to people he considers his friends, what will he do to anyone else? Simple, effective, well-delivered.

Video package on those who have gone to the main roster: Paige, Bo Dallas, Emma, Summer Rae, Adam Rose, and Rusev & Lana.

“Earlier this week” Rich Brennan talks to Bayley. He gets mighty cozy with her as she talks up the Triple H video. She says her knee rehab is going well and that Triple H’s rehab story has inspired her.

The arena has suddenly been filled, and it’s time for Sasha Banks and Charlotte to have their re-match. Ric Flair comes out to introduce Charlotte. He didn’t pass the torch; Charlotte took the torch. He calls Charlotte vs. Banks one of the greatest matches in the history of WWE. He calls Charlotte the greatest Diva in the history of WWE. The ref has to restrain Banks from ambushing Charlotte as she enters. Charlotte pays her no mind. Banks keeps jawing during formal introductions. Tons of heat on Banks.

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

1 – NXT Women’s champion CHARLOTTE (w/Ric Flair) vs. Sasha Banks (w/Becky Lynch) – NXT Women’s Championship match

Banks and Charlotte brawl super hot out of the bell. Charlotte knocks Banks down and starts working the knee, but Banks fights out of the corner, jumps into a slam. Charlotte returns to the knee. Banks yanks her foot away from Charlotte forcing Charlotte’s head into a ringpost.

[ Break ]

Banks is rocking Charlotte with forearms to the back out of the break. Charlotte is caught up in the ropes as Banks continues. Apparently the folks at Reddit sent Triple H an Edible Arrangement in thanks for R-Evolution and the traffic it generated. Charlotte rallies out of a chinlock, but Banks wraps her in the ropes to get an edge. Banks with Bankrupt locked in mid-ring. Charlotte gets to her feet and hits a stunner to escape.

Charlotte chops Banks down. Charlotte wants a suplex, Banks floats over and wants a neckbreaker, Charotte reverses into one of her own. Banks dodges a knee drop, tries a backslide for two, neckbrecker gets two. Really good action here. Codebreaker into a monkey flip into the Bank Statement, and Charlotte barely gets the ropes. Another smooth sequence.

Banks tries to come through the ropes to the outside but takes an elbow to the jaw. Charlotte to the top but Banks meets her there with chops. Banks with a big superplex, a sweet feat considering the size differences. Nearfall for Banks in the superplex and they are slow to get to their feet. Banks wants a wheelbarrow, but Charlotte transitions to a brutal slam face-first, looks for the Figure Four but Banks surprises her with a small package, Charlotte escapes and cinches in the Figure-Four. Charlotte with an insane bridge and Banks taps like crazy.

WINNER: Charlotte in 8:10. Another outstanding match between these two. It’s hard to buy into a match presented like this, and you know that a title change wasn’t going to happen like this, but the match itself really delivered. Sasha Banks has transformed into top talent in this feud, in terms of in-ring wrestling, presentation of her character in the ring, and out of the ring as well.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (12-12-2014): Titus O’Neal, Jack Swagger, John Cena, Nikki Bella, Big E, Goldust, Rollins, Alicia Fox, Bray Wyatt

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship, Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang for the NXT Tag Titles, Oba Femi vs. Axiom

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

December 25, 2014

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

Renee Young and Corey Graves are hosting a “Best of 2014” episode from an empty arena, since the episode was scheduled for Christmas. Charlotte and Sasha Banks are still scheduled for their title match.

Young and Graves talk up NXT’s history of success on the main roster. Paige, Bo Dallas, Rusev, and Lana are mentioned. No mention of past champions Seth Rollins or Big E.

Flashback to NXT Arrival, NXT’s first PPV-quality two-hour special, and the first real show on the WWE Network.

Next is a video package on Adrian Neville visiting him hometown of Newcastle, England on the WWE European Tour. Neville stands a full head taller than his mother. Apparently he caught his parents watching the British Bulldog and that got him fascinated by wrestling. Lots of talk about how no one supported his desire to be a wrestler, not even his parents, but he did it anyways.

Tyler Breeze with a selfie video wishing us a Merry Christmas, and vows to ad gold to his ensemble in 2015.

Young tells us that championships are at the center of NXT and what it is all about. Replay of the bulk of the Zayn vs. Neville NXT Championship match from Takeover R-Evolution, the celebration, and the attack from Kevin Owens.

Video package on the Lucha Dragons, then one on The Vaudevillains. Replay of most of their Tag Team Championship match from Takeover: R-Evolution. They point out the messy ending, which highlights the problem with the WWE formula of “the action breaks down” in every tag match: no one can really follow who is legal when this happens, so a pin on the wrong person loses its impact.

Hideo Itami & Finn Balor is announced to face The Ascension next week.

Backstage interview with Itami and Balor, giving them both a moment to talk.

Video packages on NXT debuts: Baron Corbin, Bull Dempsey, Hideo Itami, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens.

Backstage with Kevin Owens. He says that in seven days he sent the former NXT champion and the current champion to the hospital on stretchers. If he will do that to people he considers his friends, what will he do to anyone else? Simple, effective, well-delivered.

Video package on those who have gone to the main roster: Paige, Bo Dallas, Emma, Summer Rae, Adam Rose, and Rusev & Lana.

“Earlier this week” Rich Brennan talks to Bayley. He gets mighty cozy with her as she talks up the Triple H video. She says her knee rehab is going well and that Triple H’s rehab story has inspired her.

The arena has suddenly been filled, and it’s time for Sasha Banks and Charlotte to have their re-match. Ric Flair comes out to introduce Charlotte. He didn’t pass the torch; Charlotte took the torch. He calls Charlotte vs. Banks one of the greatest matches in the history of WWE. He calls Charlotte the greatest Diva in the history of WWE. The ref has to restrain Banks from ambushing Charlotte as she enters. Charlotte pays her no mind. Banks keeps jawing during formal introductions. Tons of heat on Banks.

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

1 – NXT Women’s champion CHARLOTTE (w/Ric Flair) vs. Sasha Banks (w/Becky Lynch) – NXT Women’s Championship match

Banks and Charlotte brawl super hot out of the bell. Charlotte knocks Banks down and starts working the knee, but Banks fights out of the corner, jumps into a slam. Charlotte returns to the knee. Banks yanks her foot away from Charlotte forcing Charlotte’s head into a ringpost.

[ Break ]

Banks is rocking Charlotte with forearms to the back out of the break. Charlotte is caught up in the ropes as Banks continues. Apparently the folks at Reddit sent Triple H an Edible Arrangement in thanks for R-Evolution and the traffic it generated. Charlotte rallies out of a chinlock, but Banks wraps her in the ropes to get an edge. Banks with Bankrupt locked in mid-ring. Charlotte gets to her feet and hits a stunner to escape.

Charlotte chops Banks down. Charlotte wants a suplex, Banks floats over and wants a neckbreaker, Charotte reverses into one of her own. Banks dodges a knee drop, tries a backslide for two, neckbrecker gets two. Really good action here. Codebreaker into a monkey flip into the Bank Statement, and Charlotte barely gets the ropes. Another smooth sequence.

Banks tries to come through the ropes to the outside but takes an elbow to the jaw. Charlotte to the top but Banks meets her there with chops. Banks with a big superplex, a sweet feat considering the size differences. Nearfall for Banks in the superplex and they are slow to get to their feet. Banks wants a wheelbarrow, but Charlotte transitions to a brutal slam face-first, looks for the Figure Four but Banks surprises her with a small package, Charlotte escapes and cinches in the Figure-Four. Charlotte with an insane bridge and Banks taps like crazy.

WINNER: Charlotte in 8:10. Another outstanding match between these two. It’s hard to buy into a match presented like this, and you know that a title change wasn’t going to happen like this, but the match itself really delivered. Sasha Banks has transformed into top talent in this feud, in terms of in-ring wrestling, presentation of her character in the ring, and out of the ring as well.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (12-12-2014): Titus O’Neal, Jack Swagger, John Cena, Nikki Bella, Big E, Goldust, Rollins, Alicia Fox, Bray Wyatt

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship, Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang for the NXT Tag Titles, Oba Femi vs. Axiom