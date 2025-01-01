AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Where: Asheville, N.C. at Harrah’s Cherokee Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,721 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,182. The arena has a capacity of 7,674 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Rated FTR – Trios match

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Orange Cassidy

Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Acclaimed – Tag Team match

Jeff Jarrett to make announcement regarding his future

