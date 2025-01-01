News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Kelly Wells discusses NXT year-end awards, Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan, a tease for more from Joe Hendry, more (101 min.)

January 1, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells discusses NXT year-end awards, Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan, a tease for more from Joe Hendry, and more.

And then in a bonus segment from ten years ago, James Caldwell hosted the New Year’s episode with live calls discussing big WWE topics heading into 2015, plus a look-ahead to New Japan’s big Tokyo Dome Show PPV on Sunday.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024