NJPWxAEW 1/5 Wrestle Dynasty lineup announced featuring Omega vs. Kidd, Finlay vs. King, Sabre vs. Ricochet

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NJPW has announced the complete lineup for Wrestle Dynasty, which is being co-promoted with AEW, CMLL, Stardom, and ROH. No match order has been announced for the show yet, but headline matches include Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet (IWGP World Hvt. Championship will be on the line if Sabre retains at Wrestle Kingdom 19,) Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi vs. Konsuske Takeshita winner for the NEVER Openweight Championship and AEW International Championship.
You can watch this show live on NJPW World in English and Spanish with a subscription or on PPV on Triller.tv.
The complete lineup is as follows:
- Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet (Sabre will defend the IWGP World Hvt. Championship if he retains vs. Umino at Wrestle Kingdom 19)
- Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli Umino will defend the IWGP World Hvt. Championship if he beats Sabre at Wrestle Kingdom 19)
- David Finlay vs. Brody King (If Finlay beats Tsuji at Wrestle Kingdom 19, this will be an IWGP Global Hvt. Championship match)
- Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry (If Tsuji beats Finlay at Wrestle Kingdom 19, this will be an IWGP Global Hvt. Championship match)
- Shingo Takagi vs. Konosuke Takeshita winner will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship and AEW International Championship against Tomohiro Ishii.
- Great-O-Khan & a mystery partner vs. The Young Bucks – Vacant IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship match
- Mercedes Mone vs. Mina Shirakawa – NJPW Strong Women’s & RPW Undisputed Women’s British double title match
- Lucha gauntlet match featuring CMLL and NJPW wrestlers
- Kickoff match: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. House of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Sho) – ROH World Tag Team Championship match
- Kickoff match: Persephone (CMLL) vs. Momo Watanabe (Stardom) vs. Willow Nightingale (NJPW) vs. Athena (ROH) – Women’s International Cup match
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.