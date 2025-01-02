NJPWxAEW 1/5 Wrestle Dynasty lineup announced featuring Omega vs. Kidd, Finlay vs. King, Sabre vs. Ricochet

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced the complete lineup for Wrestle Dynasty, which is being co-promoted with AEW, CMLL, Stardom, and ROH. No match order has been announced for the show yet, but headline matches include Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet (IWGP World Hvt. Championship will be on the line if Sabre retains at Wrestle Kingdom 19,) Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi vs. Konsuske Takeshita winner for the NEVER Openweight Championship and AEW International Championship.

You can watch this show live on NJPW World in English and Spanish with a subscription or on PPV on Triller.tv.

The complete lineup is as follows: