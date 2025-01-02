AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (1/1): Ricochet’s scissors attack, Copeland now Cope, Rated FTR, Omega, Okada, Hurt Syndicate, MJF, Live Not Live, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Happy New Year to all! I was very curious on what to expect from this episode of Dynamite because I understood they were coming off of a very good PPV and needed to reset things. However, it was a holiday week as well as a number of wrestlers were getting ready to go to Japan for a busy weekend. Here’s how they did as the Max era begins.

HITS

RICOCHET’S ATTACK

After a concerning start to his turn, Ricochet has done a great job of transforming himself into a hated wrestler. Sure, it was predictable that he would interfere in the three-way match to cost Swerve, but it left a lasting picture that launched a brand new feud. Seeing the way he was dressed and his facial expressions really sold his new persona. I’m not sure if he’ll find his way into the Hurt Syndicate with this or if he’s better off staying solo. Regardless of the direction, he’s worth investing in with this character as many fans will tune in to see him get his comeuppance.

RATED FTR

I have to say I enjoy this partnership. The fans at the arena were just okay during the show, but it was nice to see them get fired up for these three guys. I know they are from the area, but an invested crowd makes all the difference for me when I watch the show. I think I’ll get used to “Cope.” It’s strange now, but it’s something where after a couple of months, most won’t think about it anymore.

With the bigger feuds for Moxley set to come over the next few months, this should be a fun program and, while Cope won’t leave with the World Title, I’m guessing they may take those Trios Titles from them.

QUICK HITS

– The Hurt Syndicate continues to be a bright spot for me whenever they are showcased. They took care of business against The Acclaimed (who should break up already, stop dragging it out!).

– I liked them showing the MJF promo from after Worlds End. I’m glad the Adam Cole feud is finally over and he is making a statement that he wants his World Title back. He needs some direction and this is a good one.

– It was smart to recap the Kenny Omega return as well as give Okada some love for his victory. I liked Okada’s quick backstage video because, while he used the word “bitch,” there was no comedy to be found. A serious Okada is a much better Okada!

– I am glad Jay White is getting a push to the main event. I would rather him not have taken the pin on Saturday, but he was all over the show and that was promising.

MISSES

WHEN IT’S RECORDED, IT’S NOT LIVE

This is a pet peeve of mine as someone who has worked in TV for 30 years, so please bear with me. PLEASE do not put “Live” in the top corner of the screen when you are showing a pre-recorded promo. I know MJF didn’t sit in the bowels of the Orlando arena for four days without showering to deliver his message and Hook was not sitting on a step in New York live to speak for 30 seconds. It’s minor league.

MORE ATTENTION TO DETAIL ISSUES

Jay White and Swerve Stickland are shown speaking about some Casino Gauntlet match that has come out of nowhere and about a three-way match with a stipulation that nobody knows about. AEW does this all the time, so I don’t think they are changing, but they should. It’s a simple fix to take 30 seconds to have Excalibur explain they are having a special match next week for a shot at the World Title and the three-way is going to determine an advantage for one of the wrestlers. Boom. Easy. Instead, it’s likely confusing to many of the audience. Simple things. Please fix them.

I thought this was a decent episode of Dynamite, but with it being the first one of this new TV deal, I was kind of expecting a little bit more. That said, they did a good job setting up some future feuds and I’m excited for 2025 in this company. They have a roster that can make a difference if the booking supports it.

