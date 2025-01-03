WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/3): Keller’s report on Nia Jax defending against Naomi, Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, more hype for Netflix Raw debut next week, Royal Rumble build

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 3, 2025

PHEONIX, ARIZ. AT FOOTPRINT CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett



Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reported as of show time 10,798 tickets had been distributed. The arena has a capacity of 17,716 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of Phoenix, Ariz.

-G.M. Nick Aldis said that Kevin Owens stole the winged angel belt at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but he has no rights to that belt. He said he had until the end of the night to relinquish the belt or face immediate and severe consequences that would affect his future in WWE. Clips aired in the background of the incident. When Aldis’s statement ended, they aired Owens saying that is his only bargaining chip, and he wanted a rematch for the World Title “where a referee cannot rob him of his victory.” Aldis then told Owens that he must hand over the belt or he’d never set foot in a WWE ring again. Cody Rhodes’s music played before KO could decide what to do.

Aldis then told Cody to return to the back. Cody said it’s his responsibility to take back the belt himself. He said he would give him a match where the ref can’t screw KO and cannot stop him from what he wants to do to him. Cody begged Aldis to let him settle this his way. He then revealed he wanted a ladder match against KO with both belts hanging above the ring. Aldis agreed to it at the Royal Rumble. KO said it sounded good to him. KO then attacked Cody afterward.

(Keller’s Analysis: I liked the way they handled this, as the authority figure should use his power to force property to be returned, and it’s amateur hour booking when heels steal belts and flaunt them for weeks. This is the tried and true formula of the babyface begging the authority figure to let him do things his way. This is also a sensible way to deal with the specifics, since KO gets what he wants which is a match without a referee to “screw him” out of a win, and Cody gets to get his revenge on KO with the stolen belt hanging above the ring as a prize.)

-Cody made his live ring entrance four minutes into the hour. Graves said he admired the confidence and bravery of Cody, but he said he has to know he’s playing a dangerous game now and the stakes can’t get any higher at the Royal Rumble. Cody said normally he’d ask what they want to talk about, but they all want to talk about the same thing. He said WWE is on the cusp of changing everything in pro wrestling. He said Smackdown is expanding to three hours as of tonight and Raw is debuting on Netflix. He said his excitement is tempered ever so slightly because, as much as he’d like to be involved, he’s technically not cleared to wrestle yet. Fans booed. He said he is not cleared to wrestle because of Kevin Owens. He said he will be cleared in time for the Rumble to compete with KO in a ladder match. He was then interrupted by Drew McIntyre’s music.

Cole said, “With the transfer window in effect, we can only assume Drew is here to talk about coming to Smackdown at some point.” (Are they going to clarify how the “transfer window” works in more explicit terms?) Drew stared down Cody as he took his time strolling to the ring and finally entering the ring. Graves said McIntyre holds it against Cody that he agreed to help Roman Reigns at Bad Blood. Cole said McIntyre and Cody have a long history dating back a couple of decades. Graves said both have had similar careers having to leave WWE before returning to achieve the success they sought.

Drew eyed Cody’s belt and stepped toward him, still glaring at him. He then moved in and hugged him. Fans popped. Cody looked shocked and did not hug back. He looked at Drew quizzically. “I’m not here to hurt you, Cody,” Drew said. “I’m here to help you.” He said they go way back. He said he’s about to screw up his career. He said he talked to him years ago about moving into a top spot. He said they are the greatest generation of wrestlers, not the 1980s or New Generation or Attitude Era. He said they have the best wrestlers in the ring and they are drawing the best numbers ever, “and you are the quarterback of it all.” He said he’s about to screw it up, though. He said he knows what it’s like to want to fight when management won’t clear you.

Drew said there’s a guy running around with a replica title “like he’s one of these idiots in the crowd pretending he’s a world champion.” He said they’re promoting him as a world champion at live events. He said meanwhile, Cody’s neck is hanging by a thread. He said Cody needs a friend and he offered to watch his back.

Cody interrupted and said he knows he’s there because of the transfer window and he is saying he wants to help him. Drew said that’s is what he is saying. “I always tell the truth,” Drew said. Cody said he’d like to tell the truth back to him. He said he watched Drew carry WWE through its darkest time and he’d like to say they’re kindred spirits who left and came back to finish their story. He said in the last 2-3 years, Drew has become a beast on the microphone and in the ring, but he said he doesn’t believe him. He said he can feel the tension and it’s going to devolve. He said if he wants a shot at his title, they might as well do it. He told Drew, “Come and get it.”

Drew said Cody will see the truth one day. He said it doesn’t matter what the fans thingk. He insisted to Cody he was there to help him, not hurt him. He stepped onto the ring apron and then said: “One more thing. You need to watch your back.” At that moment, Owens attacked Cody from behind. Fans booed. Cole said KO went right for the neck. Cody stood and fought back. Cole noted he wasn’t cleared to compete. Referees, officials, and Aldis ran out to separate them. Fans chanted, “Let them fight!” Cody broke free and pounced on KO in the corner. Officials finally dragged KO to the back. Cole said KO didn’t earned the winged-angel belt, but it will be hanging above the ring at the Rumble.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment. It emphasized the Royal Rumble ladder match, introduced Drew into the mix with an intriguing overture, and closed with a high-energy brawl. Cody represented himself well here, other than not catching on to Drew’s warning at the end.)

-They showed The New Bloodline arriving earlier. Then Naomi & Bianca Belair arriving. Then Nia Jax. And finally Andrade. [c]

(1) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. ANDRADE – Non-title match

Nakamura’s ring entrance took place after the break. Andrade’s entrance took place second. Cole said Andrade could earn a future U.S. Title match with a win here. Clips aired of Nakamura beating Andrade two months ago on Smackdown after Nakamura exposed the top turnbuckle when Andrade charged toward him. The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. Andrade landed a moonsault off the top rope onto Nakamura at ringside seconds into the match. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Nakamura took over during the break and dominated for a few minutes. Nakamura then yanked a turnbuckle pad off the top rope. Andrade saw it and shoved Nakamura into it, then landed a running double knees into Nakamura’s chest in the corner leading to a two count at 7:00.

Andrade leaped off the top rope with a moonsault attempt. Nakamura rolled to avoid it, but Andrade landed on his feet and then landed a quick standing moonsault for a near fall. Nakamura attempted a comeback, but Andrade connected with a spinning back elbow for a near fall. Andrade sat up and soaked up scoring a mere two count. As Andrade set up a top rope move, Nakamura leaped down and drove Andrade face-first into the exposed turnbuckle. Nakamura then landed his Kinshasa for the win.

WINNER: Nakamura in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good TV match. Nakamura used the exposed turnbuckle, but in a way that felt more fair game since Andrade had knowledge of it for a while.)

-L.A. Knight charged out to his music and attacked Nakamura. Knight said if you steal his title, he goes crazy, and he’s coming for what belongs to him. He said what goes around comes around, and he’s coming around to stomp his chest to dust.

(Keller’s Analysis: Knight is best on the mic when fired up and getting right to the point without belaboring it. This was a good Knight promo in that regard and the crowd ate it up.)

-Backstage, Pretty Deadly approached Apollo Crews. Crews said everyone realized DIY attacked The Street Profits, not Los Garza. Santos Escobar walked up with Elektra Lopez, Angel, and Humberto and confronted Pretty Deadly over their lies. Pretty Deadly asked if he was threatening them. Santos said it’s not a threat, at which point his crew attacked them. Aldis ran up quickly to separate them. Pretty Deadly yelled that there shouldn’t be violence at the workplace. (Funny.) Aldis said he wanted to chat with them. They looked nervous about it. [c]

-Backstage, Aldis told Pretty Deadly that they were falsely accusing Los Garza of attacking the Profits, whereas Crews said he witnessed DIY attack the Profits. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa walked in and asked why he was trusting Crews over Pretty Deadly. Aldis replied, “Because my eyes are connected to my brain.” He told them all they are on thin ice, then walked away. Ciampa told Pretty Deadly that Aldis hates them, but they’d like to defend their belts against them. Gargano said the Motor City Machine Guns get a title shot against them later and said it’s very important they walk out of Phoenix with the belts. He strongly implied they should interfere on their behalf.

(2) PIPER NIVEN (w/Chelsea Green) vs,. MICHIN

As Michin made her entrance, they showed Niven interfering in Michin’s U.S. Title final against Green. Cole asked why Green was dressed like Wonder Woman. Graves said, “Because she’s a great American.” Cole said, “First of all, she’s Canadian.” Graves said now that she’s U.S. Champion, she’s a true American. Graves stood with his hand on his heart. Cole and Graves bickered. Graves said Green is considering her for a position in her cabinet. Cole asked if it’s for the role of the official kiss ass. Graves said was thinking Minister of Propaganda.

The bell rang 46 minutes into the hour. They fought to ringside early where Michin and Niven battled. Niven gave Michin a sidewalk slam after a distraction by Green. They cut to a break at 1:00. [c]

Back from the break, Cole touted the crowd of “over 11,000” as they showed a wide angle of the crowd. Cole called Green “obnoxious.” Michin scored a two count after a bulldog. Niven avoided an Eat DaFeet and then landed a Piper Driver for a believable near fall at 6:00. Michin caught Niven leaping off the top rope and landed Eat DaFeet for the win. Green threw a fit at ringside as Michin gloated toward her. Cole suggested they have a dumpster match.

WINNER: Michin in 7:00.

-Paul Heyman walked toward the backstage metal detector, but then side stepped it. Cole said someone needs to check him. “Who know what he’s carrying!” [c]

-A vignette aired on Naomi who said her glow isn’t just a look, “it’s a reminder that in all of us there’s a light.” She said you can change the world just by being in it. She said she wants to be a living reminder that you don’t have to experience life the way they are told, but instead be guided by the dreams in their hearts. She said she changed the environment around her. Clips aired of Naomi’s matches and media appearances as she spoke.

-Cole said they’re supposed to be unbiased, but he was pulling for Naomi tonight against Jax later. Graves also hyped Sami Zayn & The Usos vs. The New Bloodline.

[HOUR TWO]

-Paul Heyman strutted in the ring and introduced himself. He said he wanted to come to Smackdown to set the record straight. He said they’d find out on Monday who the real Tribal Chief is. The crowd chanted “OTC!” Heyman said he and Roman Reigns taught Solo Sikoa how to become and be the Tribal Chief. He said that was for “a moment in time in the future” when Reigns was ready to step down. He said then, Solo would reign as the Tribal Chief. But at WrestleMania, after ten years of lusting for revenge against Seth Rollins, Reigns couldn’t turn down the opportunity. He said Cody took advantage of Roman’s blind spot and got a 1-2-3 on Reigns. He said that was where Solo seized the moment and stole the ula fala from Roman’s bag. “That twisted son of a bitch didn’t earn that ula fala; he stole it from Roman Reigns.”

He said Solo got rid of Jimmy Uso and him, The Wise Man. He said no sane man was ever going to acknowledge him, so he got rid of them and got himself “a band of filthy animals who don’t even belong in professional wrestling.” He said Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa aren’t welcome in the United States, and Jacob Fatu “isn’t welcome outside the United States prison system, for crying out loud.”

He plugged the Reigns vs. Solo match on Monday. He said there are no rules except there must be a winner and a loser. He promised that Reigns, the only Tribal Chief, would prevail. When he finished and was about to leave, Solo Sikoa’s music played. Solo stepped onto the stage in a suit with the ula fala around his neck. Graves said now would be a good time to make his exit from the ring. Heyman held his ground as a fan in the front row danced behind Solo, getting really into his theme.

Solo stepped up to Heyman and studied him. Heyman said, “I want you to know I am about ten seconds from pissing in my pants.” He said the last time they were in the ring, Solo had him put through a table in front of his children at Madison Square Garden. He said he didn’t want the same thing to happen tonight. Fans chanted, “Yeet! Yeet!” Solo held out his hand. Heyman put the mic in his hand. Fans chanted, “Solo sucks!”

Solo told Phoenix to acknowledge him. Instead, they booed him. He told Heyman that he owes C.M. Punk a favor, but on Monday he needs a favor. He said he needs someone to hold the ula fala who would never disrespect his family or the ula fala. He said if Reigns were to beat him on Monday, he knows Heyman would put the ula fala around his neck and he vowed to acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief. He then said, however, when he beats Roman, he would trust Heyman to put the ula fala around his neck and acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief. He said then everybody will know he owns the ula fala “and I own you.” Heyman left the ring.

Cole said power and control is on the line on Monday on Netflix. Graves asked when the last time was they saw Heyman speechless

(Keller’s Analysis: One of Solo’s better promo segments. Heyman was his usual stellar self, recapping key points in the Bloodline war and plugging the stakes on Monday.)

-A promo aired with the Motor City Machine Guns who talked about their feud with DIY. Alex Shelley said it took them three matches to win the WWE Tag Titles and just one match to win them back.

-DIY made their entrance. [c]

(3) DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) – WWE Tag Team Title match

The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. At 2:00 Sabin leaped onto DIY at ringside and they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Ciampa held Shelley for Gargano to hit him, but Shelley broke free and knocked them to ringside. The Guns then stereo slidekicked them and then leaped onto them. Graves noted Shelley clutched his left knee after landing. Cole wondered if that would be a factor in the match. Sabin and Gargano entered the ring. Sabin tagged in Shelley. Graves questioned that decision as Shelley continued to favor his knee. They double side-kicked Gargano and Shelley made the cover. Ciampa broke up the cover with a hard shove.

Ciampa and Sabin exchanged strikes mid-ring. Gargano and Shelley joined in. All four ended up on their backs. They cut to a wide shot of the arena as Cole touted the crowd of over 11,000 and the first three-hour Smackdown. Ciampa stood and chopped Sabin as the action resumed.

The Guns rallied with signature double-team moves. As they set up Skull & Bones, Pretty Deadly ran to ringside to create a distraction. DIY then hit Shelley with a double-team move for a near fall. Angel Garza & Humberto Carillo ran out to chase Pretty Deadly away. Shelley put Gargano in the Border City Stretch. Cole said that’s the move Gargano stole and renamed the Gargano Escape. Sabin put Ciampa in an STF right next to them. Elton Prince and Angel brawled into the ring and landed on the wrestlers, so the ref called off the match.

WINNERS: No contest in 12:00 so DIY retained the WWE Tag Team Titles.

-Jax asked Candice LeRae where Tiffany Stratton was since she had a title defense soon. LeRae said she’s probably upset with what she said last week and she said she’s overly sensitive. Jax said after she wins her match tonight, maybe they’ll get another shot at the tag titles. LeRae smiled. Jax said she needs her to be sure Belair stays out of her way tonight.

-Cole plugged the Jax vs. Naomi title match later. Graves hyped the six-man tag. [c]

-Backstage, Sami Zayn crossed paths with Carmelo Hayes. Hayes told Sami he had him beat last week. Sami said Hayes ran away from Braun Strowman. Jimmy and Jey Uso walked up behind Hayes and asked if they have a problem. Hayes said no. Sami said he was just telling him what will happen if they wrestle again. Hayes walked away. Sami and the Uso laughed together. Sami said he needed to get his gear on and then they could plan their strategy. KO bumped into the Usos. Jey told him to watch where he’s going. KO told him, ominously, to watch his back.

-They went to Graves and Cole at ringside. They commented on a replay of the opening segment.

-Aldis asked Cody if he’s okay. He said first he talked him into booking the ladder match at the Rumble, but now he seems dead set on not even making it to the Rumble. He said he has to think about the big picture, his future, and the future of the company. He said since Cody isn’t, so he has to do it for him. Cody said he appreciates that. He said Aldis is a good boss, but he’s the champ, “and this is the most important week in WWE history.” He said Aldis has the right to send him home to send him on the road to do publicity and sign autographs, he reserves the right to call his shots. He told Aldis he should remind KO of those who got his attention in the past. Cody said his new story is that if he sees KO or anyone who looks like KO, “I drop them on sight.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Great alpha leadership vibes from Cody there. I do, however, feel bad for anyone who looks at all like KO wandering around WWE events. Although, they’ve been warned.)

-Naomi made her entrance. Cole said she last won a title in WWE in 2017, and now nearly eight years later, she has an opportunity to win the WWE Women’s Championship from Nia Jax. [c]

-They showed fan signs of people announcing their birthdays and if it was their first Smackdown. Another fan said his wife thought he was on a work trip.

(4) NIA JAX (w/Candice LeRae) vs. NAOMI (w/Bianca Belair) – WWE Women’s Championship match

Lilian Garcia did formal ring introductions. The bell rang 49 minutes into the hour. Naomi ducked a charging Jax and dropkicked her. She splashed her in the corner and landed a spinning hook kick to the head. Jax headbutted her to the mat and then paraded around the ring before tossing her aside. She whopped Naomi into the corner, but Naomi sent Jax into the corner with a leg sweep. Jax headbutted a leaping Naomi, sending her to ringside. Cole told viewers they have another hour to go as they cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Jax dominated after the break. She landed a uranage (that looked more like Naomi delivering a tornado DDT) for a two count. Jax landed an elbowdrop next for another two count. Jax crushed Naomi’s head against the ringpost on the ring apron and scored a two count back in the ring.

Jax set up her Annhilator corner sit-splash in the corner, but Naomi countered. She leaped off the second rope and landed a split-legdrop for a two count at 9:00. Fans chanted, “Naomi!” briefly. Jax charged at Naomi in the corner, but Naomi moved. She then leaped through the ropes and tackled Jax at ringside. She threw Jax back into the ring and then landed a springboard roundkick. She followed with a Samaon Drop for a dramatic two count.

[HOUR THREE]

Another “Naomi!” chant rang out as she dragged Jax to the corner. Jax, though, got up and knocked Naomi off the ropes. She followed by hanging her upside down in the corner. She then hip attacked her. She followed with a legdrop off the second rope for a near fall. Naomi kicked out at two. A minute later, Naomi landed a tornado DDT for a near fall. Both were slow to get up. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!”

Naomi landed some kneelifts and then drove Jax’s head into the mat for a two count. Cole called the battle “incredible” as they cut to a break at 13:00. [c]

Back from the break, Cole said he had no idea how Naomi was still in the match. Graves said it was grit and determination. She landed a blockbuster off the second rope for a two count at 17:00. She then applied a modified body scissors / camel clutch combo. Candice stood on the ring apron to distract the ref. Belair yanked her down and punched away at her. JX threw her title belt at Belair and then threw her into the ringside steps. Cole said Jax is ticked off. He said LeRae might’ve saved Jax’s title reign.

Naomi met Jax on the second rope. Jax lifted Naomi and tried for a powerslam, but Naomi rolled through and they both crashed to the mat. Stratton ran out to her music. Cole excitedly said she was going to cash in. She handed her briefcase to the ref, but then she shoved the ref over the barricade. “Tiffany, what the hell was that?” exclaimed Cole. Fans weren’t sure what to think. She then whacked Naomi with the briefcase. Graves said, “It was all a ruse.” Jax then landed the Annihilator. Stratton laughed at ringside. Graves scolded Cole for questioning Stratton’s loyalty for the last several weeks, but it appeared to be a cohesive unit in the ring.

WINNER: Jax in 20:00 to retain teh WWE Women’s Title.

-Stratton told Jax to attack Belair, but when she did, Stratton hit her with the briefcase. She then sent LeRae into the ringpost. Belair then gave Jax a KOD off the ropes in the corner. Stratton them yanked Belair out of the ring and tossed her over the announce desk. She then cashed in the briefcase officially.

(5) NIA JAX vs. TIFFANY STRATTON – WWE Women’s Title match

Stratton landed the Prettiest Moonsualt and scored an instant three count.

WINNER: Stratton in six seconds.

-Stratton celebrated as fans cheered the moment.

(Keller’s Analysis: So was that a babyface turn? She whacked Naomi with a briefcase and cost her a fair shot at the title, so that can’t seriously be the starting point of Tiffany being a babyface? I’ll see how this shakes out, but it felt convoluted in a way that ultimately is counter-productive to the moment they’ve been building toward that fans wanted, but now should have mixed feelings about.)

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside who talked about Stratton cashing in to win and how it she is the fifth WWE wrestlers to win their first major title by cashing in a Money in the Bank briefcase.

-A video package previewed Solo vs. Reigns.

-Backstage, Jacob Fatu yelled that on Monday, when Solo “beats Roman’s ass 1-2-3,” everyone will acknowledge him. The camera followed the Bloodline through the Gorilla position to the ring. [c]

-Byron Saxton approached L.A. Knight for an interview. He said Nakamura has hell to pay “and pay hell, he most certainly will.” He said he was just chatting with Aldis, who wanted to know why he attacked Nakamura earlier. He said he did it because Nakamura chose to blindside him any chance he could and then slid in and got his U.S. Title shot. “Well, monkey see, monkey do.” He said next week, he gets his title rematch against Nakamura and then he’ll set his sights on the Royal Rumble and take his rightful place at WrestleMania. He said anyone who gets in the way of his 2025 train will get “smacked back to factory settings, and that is just a fact of life, yeah.”

(6) THE NEW BLOODLINE (Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga) vs. SAMI ZAYN & JIMMY USO & JEY USO

The Usos and Sami made their entrance through the crowd. Graves touted that Solo survived War Games, even though he came up short. Cole said if Solo beats Reigns, even he will acknowledge him, but he said he has yet to earn the ula fala. He said he stole it, it wasn’t bestowed upon him by the family. He said he’s not the Tribal Chief just because he says he is. He said he could call himself the greatest wrestling announcer, but that wouldn’t make it so. Graves yelled to Solo and asked if he heard what Cole was spewing. The Bloodline stood at ringside as the fans danced and chanted “Yeet!” at the Usos and Sami in the ring.

All six squared off mid-ring and then a brawl broke out.Sami and the Usos knocked the Bloodline to ringside. Cole said they’d have to regroup. They cut to a break before the bell, 38 minutes into the hour. [c]

Back from the break, the match was in progress. The Usos had control of Fatu after. Fatu tagged in Tama. Sami tagged in and got in offense against Tama. He then tagged in Jimmy. Graves said power is rarely given because it has to be taken and that’s what Solo did. Cole said if Solo can win Monday, “no one will question he deserves to be the Tribal Chief.” Solo tagged in and took over against Jimmy.

Sami hot-tagged in and rallied against Solo at 6:00.

