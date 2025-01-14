FREE PODCAST 1/14 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-13-2020) Truth cracks up Lesnar, Murphy joins The Messiah of Raw, Becky gets Misted, live callers, on-site correspondent (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (1-13-2020), Wade was joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and an on-site correspondent from somewhere in Kentucky, plus mailbag topics. They discuss the Fist Fight main event, Buddy Murphy joining the Dark Order, I mean, The Messiah of Raw, the latest hype for Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, R-Truth cracking up Brock Lesnar, Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley, the latest in Drew McIntyre’s possible journey to a top babyface position, and more. Also the on-site correspondent details the reaction in the arena, crowd size, who got the best pops, and if the crowd ever got restless, but off-air happenings.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO