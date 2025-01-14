VIP AUDIO 1/14 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Radican look back at the 1990 WWF Royal Rumble including Beefcake vs. Genius, Garvin vs. Valentine, Rumble match, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Long-time PWTorch columnist Sean Radican makes his first appearance on the show to look back at the 1990 Royal Rumble. His viewing habits from the 1990 are discussed along with his thoughts on WWF production and presentation of stars then vs. now. They get into a little sidebar about what happened recently with Chris Charlton’s remarks on a New Japan Pro Wrestling broadcast before reviewing the show at hand. The matches featured include Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake against the Genius with a confusing finish, a submission match between “Rugged” Ronnie Garvin and Greg “The Hammer” Valentine where they annoyingly attempt multiple pins, and the Royal Rumble match itself. This is remembered for the confrontation between then-WWF Champion Hulk Hogan and then-Intercontinental Champion The Ultimate Warrior. They discuss alternate scenarios such as Mr. Perfect winning or Warrior, but ultimately (no pun intended) understand why Hogan won this match.

