FREE PODCAST 1/14 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Chase discuss pros and cons of WrestleMania opponents for Cody, Cena, Punk, Gunther, Reigns, plus Kenny Omega’s return, state of AEW (113 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Stephane Chase. They discuss these topics:

The pros and cons of potential WrestleMania opponents for Cody Rhodes, John Cena, C.M. Punk, Gunther, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, more

The return of Kenny Omega and how it’s a good start but there’s more to do for him to be the difference-maker AEW needs in 2025

A general State of AEW address and whether there’s reason for optimism and why Stephanie’s confidence in Tony Khan is at zero

Death Riders

WWE on Netflix and dual purpose of catering to new viewers while keeping momentum with prior viewers

