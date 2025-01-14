FREE PODCAST 1/14 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Chase discuss pros and cons of WrestleMania opponents for Cody, Cena, Punk, Gunther, Reigns, plus Kenny Omega’s return, state of AEW (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Stephane Chase. They discuss these topics:
- The pros and cons of potential WrestleMania opponents for Cody Rhodes, John Cena, C.M. Punk, Gunther, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, more
- The return of Kenny Omega and how it’s a good start but there’s more to do for him to be the difference-maker AEW needs in 2025
- A general State of AEW address and whether there’s reason for optimism and why Stephanie’s confidence in Tony Khan is at zero
- Death Riders
- WWE on Netflix and dual purpose of catering to new viewers while keeping momentum with prior viewers
