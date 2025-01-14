Corey Graves expresses frustration with being odd man out in WWE announcer reshuffling, off NXT broadcast team this week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Corey Graves, a long-time color commentator and more recently a lead play-by-play voice on WWE until the hiring of Joe Tessitore, was moved to NXT last week to be part of a three-man a team with Vic Joseph and Booker T.

He isn’t happy about it.

He looked miserable last week when shown on camera, and yesterday confirmed it in a post on Twitter/X. He wrote:

Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something “dream adjacent” and being pretty fucking awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been.

Graves has worked with Booker T before, and often seemed irritated with Booker and seemed prickly when calling him out at times on air.

There had been reports a couple years ago he had been medically cleared to return to the ring, but there weren’t plans to do so. It’s perhaps worth speculating that this is part of a storyline that will lead to him returning to the ring. He’s 40 years old.