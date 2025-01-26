WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, January 27, 2025

Where: Atlanta, Ga. at State Farm Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,499 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,475. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The War Raiders vs. Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh – WWE World Tag Team Championship match

Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

Cody Rhodes to return to Raw

Logan Paul to make Raw debut

Roman Reigns to appear

