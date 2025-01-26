WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, January 27, 2025
Where: Atlanta, Ga. at State Farm Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,499 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,475. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- The War Raiders vs. Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh – WWE World Tag Team Championship match
- Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match
- Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre
- Cody Rhodes to return to Raw
- Logan Paul to make Raw debut
- Roman Reigns to appear
Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (1/20): Pomares’s report on 3rd Netflix episode featuring New Day’s return to action, Seth vs. Drew, Pure Fusion Collective vs. Damage CTRL, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Baron Corbin on his new ring name “The Nomad” Bishop Dyer, being released by WWE and whether he’s open to returning, his desire to work for NJPW
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.