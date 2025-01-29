Roman Reigns revealed as WWE2K25 cover star, first details of game announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Roman Reigns was revealed as the cover star of WWE2K25 during a segment on Raw by Paul Heyman this week. Heyman is also featured on the cover of the game in the background. The game will launch with over 300 playable characters.
2K also released a trailer for the game featuring Reigns primarily that ended with the announcement that the game would be released on March 14, 2025.
Two other editions of the game will be available on March 7 for those that pre-order them. The first is the Deadman Edition cover, which features The Undertaker. The other edition the game is The Bloodline Edition, which features Roman Reigns’s and Solo Sikoa’s versions of The Bloodline. Featured on this edition of the game are Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, interwoven into the roots and branches of the iconic Bloodline family tree.
New updates and gameplay advancements include 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty, the first retelling of the Bloodline saga and an interactive celebration of the legacy of the extended Anoa’i wrestling family, hosted by Paul Heyman. 2K also announced several new match types and stipulations, such as the Underground match, Bloodline Rules match and Intergender matches, the return of Chain Wrestling, and a new MyRise experience.
Additionally, WWE 2K25 also features The Island for PS5 and and Xbox Series X|S for franchise players. This will be an interactive, online WWE-themed world with the goal being to earn a position in The Bloodline or interacting and competing with other players they encounter.
You can read the entire press release on the announcement of WWE2K25 below:
New York, NY – January 28, 2025 – Today, 2K announced WWE® 2K25, the newest installment of the flagship WWE video game franchise developed by Visual Concepts, will be coming in March for PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Among the most decorated WWE Superstars of all-time, “The Original Tribal Chief,” Roman Reignsstrikes a heroic pose on the Standard Edition cover as his “Wiseman,” Paul Heyman looks on. Celebrating the 35th anniversary of one of the most feared and iconic Superstars in WWE history, The Undertaker, cuts an imposing profile on the Deadman Edition cover, while The Bloodline Edition cover features members of both Roman Reigns’ and Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline factions, including Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, interwoven into the roots and branches of the iconic Bloodline family tree.
New updates and gameplay advancements include 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty, the first retelling of the Bloodline saga and an interactive celebration of the legacy of the extended Anoa’i wrestling family, new match types and stipulations, such as the Underground Match, Bloodline Rules Match and Intergender matchups, the return of Chain Wrestling, a new MyRISE experience, and much more. The largest-ever WWE 2K roster of more than 300 Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers includes John Cena, Rhea Ripley, The Rock, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, CM Punk, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Jade Cargill, Diamond Dallas Page, Booker T, Ultimate Warrior, Trish Stratus, and many more. Third-person camera support in online matches and the ability for each player to control their own camera have been added, as well as new brawl environments such as the WWE Archives and NXT Parking Lot. WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition and The Bloodline Edition are scheduled for worldwide release on Friday, March 7, 2025, seven days prior to the Standard Edition, which will be available Friday, March 14, 2025.
“I am personally and professionally excited that the Original and Only Tribal Chief and the extended Anoa’i family are the focus of WWE 2K25,” said Roman Reigns. “We’ve been building toward this moment for generations and I challenge players everywhere to show me and my Wiseman, Paul Heyman, what they’ve got, and prove they’re worthy of the attention of their Tribal Chief.”
WWE 2K25 also features an ambitious addition to the franchise for players on PS5® and Xbox Series X|S – The Island – an interactive, online WWE-themed world that provides an immersive experience allowing players the option of focusing on a single-player experience, with the ultimate goal of earning a position in The Bloodline, or interacting and competing with other players they encounter.
“WWE 2K25 expands on our winning formula in nearly every aspect of the player experience,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “Our new approach to 2K Showcase and MyRISE storylines really tap into the creativity of the development team, and we’re excited to see our community enjoy these updated features.”
WWE 2K25 features several updates and improvements to existing features throughout the game:
- 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty: The all-new 2K Showcase, hosted by “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman, celebrates one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties – The Bloodline and the extended Anoa’i family. Featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu, and more, players can relive historic showdowns or flip the script and change the outcome of select match-ups. Dream matches between members of The Bloodline and WWE Superstars and Legends offer a “what if?’ fantasy element to settle fan debates and start fresh feuds, in addition to some surprises in store;
- The Island: An interactive world made up of a series of areas built around different WWE themes, The Island offers players the opportunity to explore and challenge other players, while vying to earn a WWE contract by impressing “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. By completing quests, taking on challenges, competing in live events, earning unlockables, and upgrading and customizing MySUPERSTARS through multiple storyline chapters, The Island allows players to step outside the ropes and “Rule Beyond the Ring.” Available only on PS5® and Xbox Series X|S;
- A Roster for the Ages: WWE 2K25 brings an unparalleled lineup of current Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, plus Legends and WWE Hall of Famers. The stacked roster of over 300 playable characters, spanning multiple generations, features Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, Bret “Hitman” Hart, Jacob Fatu, Rob Van Dam, Lita, LA Knight, Chyna, Batista, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and more;
- New Match Types and Improvements on Gameplay: Intergender wrestling makes its long-awaited debut in the WWE 2K franchise! WWE or player-created Superstars from the men’s and women’s divisions can now compete against each other to set up limitless matchups across all game modes. Additional features include the return of Chain Wrestling, Bloodline Rules Match, Underground Match, and new barricade diving! More details on each new match type will be shared soon;
- MyGM Online Multiplayer: Intrepid GMs can take their show on the road and challenge general managers worldwide in the enhanced MyGM for WWE 2K25, now with online multiplayer for up to four players. Players draft WWE Superstars and Legends to their weekly show’s roster and lead their brand through multiple-week seasons with a bigger selection of General Managers, cross-brand Premium Live Events, and more;
- MyFACTION: The collectible, card-battle mode is back with updated features, new content, and more ways to play. Faction Wars now features new node types, and 50 new stages. World Tour replaces Proving Grounds, enabling players to travel to different locations in a non-linear approach, while additional match-type support for live events and online matches, and new community events offer enhanced replayability. New themed card packs and goals will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes*;
- MyRISE: Players guide their MySUPERSTAR from the women’s or men’s division in a singular, multi-gender MyRISE storyline where Bayley, Kevin Owens, and other Superstars infiltrate NXT in an attempt to take control of the entire WWE. Featuring new personality choices that lead to specific storylines, as well as brawl environments, unlockable arenas, characters, useable objects, and more, plus new ally storylines involving Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, and other WWE Superstars;
- Universe: WWE 2K’s sandbox mode receives new upgrades to give players greater control over their Universe experience, including the long-awaited return of Promos! The new system includes multiple promo types and outcomes with new cutscenes and branching choices;
- Creation Suite: The hallmark of the WWE 2K franchise, the best-in-class, most detailed and robust creation suite remains one of the driving forces behind players’ self-expression as they design their own custom Superstars, GMs, referees, arenas, entrances, move sets, championships, crowd signs, and more.
WWE 2K25 Editions
WWE 2K25 features three editions of the game: Standard Edition, Deadman Edition, and The Bloodline Edition:
- The Standard Edition will offer Dual-Gen entitlement, available for $69.99 on both Gen 9 consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and Gen 8 consoles (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC;
- Pre-Order Bonus Offers**: Players who pre-order the WWE 2K25 Standard Editionwill receive the Wyatt Sicks Pack, a bonus pack of content including five playable Superstars – Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan – plus for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only, Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross mask cosmetic items for The Island. Players who pre-order the Standard Edition (digital) will also receive the WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen base game (digital);***
- The Deadman Edition will be available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The Deadman Edition includes the Standard Edition and Wyatt Sicks Pack, plus the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack which includes Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker**** and Original Undertaker (‘90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars, a useable Urn object, Undertaker ‘95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only, and Brother Love Manager, plus a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC character packs and 15,000 VC. The Deadman Edition will be available from March 7, 2025 – seven days ahead of Standard Edition. Players who pre-order Deadman Edition will also receive the WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen base game (digital);
- The Bloodline Edition will be available for $129.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. In addition to the Standard Edition and all bonus content included in the Deadman Edition, The Bloodline Edition includes the Ringside Pass (Season Pass plus Superstar Mega-Boost), The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, which features a Rock Nation of Domination Persona card and playable Superstar, and will only be available as part of The Bloodline Edition, plus The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, which features Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Roman Reigns Persona cards and playable Superstars. For Xbox Series X|S and PS5® only, this pack includes a Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet tank Top and Yeet Sunglasses cosmetic items for The Island, while for Steam only, it includes an additional 32,500 VC. Also included is the WrestleMania 41 Pack which features the WrestleMania 41 Arena, two WrestleMania 41 Main Event Superstars Persona cards and playable Superstars, and a new Superstar Persona Card (TBA), which will all be available Summer 2025.***** The Bloodline Edition will be available from March 7, 2025 – seven days ahead of Standard Edition. Players who pre-order The Bloodline Editionwill also receive the WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen base game (digital);
For more information on WWE 2K25, visit the game’s official website, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on TikTok, X, Instagram, and subscribe on Twitch and YouTube. Official campaign hashtags #WWE2K25 and #RuleBeyondTheRing.
Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).
*WWE 2K25 and internet access required to play MyFACTION content. Online Account (13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.
**Pre-order bonus offer available through March 13, 2025. The Wyatt Sicks Pack is included with Deadman and The Bloodline editions. For digital pre-orders, items will be automatically entitled in-game. For physical pre-orders, items will be redeemed in game via code provided in-box. Terms apply.
***Pre-order offer available through March 13, 2025. Digital copy of WWE 2K24 Standard Edition will be automatically entitled to the platform account used to pre-order WWE 2K25 and available to download within 24 hours following pre-order. Offer is non-transferable and not available to platform accounts that already own WWE 2K24 on the same platform. Canceled pre-orders will result in removal of digital copy of WWE 2K24 from platform account. Terms apply.
****Exact release date of the Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker to be announced post-launch and subject to change.
*****Exact release date of the WrestleMania 41 Pack content to be announced post-launch and subject to change. For digital orders, post-launch WrestleMania 41 Pack content and DLC will be automatically delivered on release for PC users, available for download in the PlayStation store/Library tile for PS4 and PS5 users, and available for download in Microsoft Store for Xbox users. DLC will also be available for purchase separately.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.