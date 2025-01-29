Roman Reigns revealed as WWE2K25 cover star, first details of game announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns was revealed as the cover star of WWE2K25 during a segment on Raw by Paul Heyman this week. Heyman is also featured on the cover of the game in the background. The game will launch with over 300 playable characters.

2K also released a trailer for the game featuring Reigns primarily that ended with the announcement that the game would be released on March 14, 2025.

Two other editions of the game will be available on March 7 for those that pre-order them. The first is the Deadman Edition cover, which features The Undertaker. The other edition the game is The Bloodline Edition, which features Roman Reigns’s and Solo Sikoa’s versions of The Bloodline. Featured on this edition of the game are Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, interwoven into the roots and branches of the iconic Bloodline family tree.

New updates and gameplay advancements include 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty, the first retelling of the Bloodline saga and an interactive celebration of the legacy of the extended Anoa’i wrestling family, hosted by Paul Heyman. 2K also announced several new match types and stipulations, such as the Underground match, Bloodline Rules match and Intergender matches, the return of Chain Wrestling, and a new MyRise experience.

Additionally, WWE 2K25 also features The Island for PS5 and and Xbox Series X|S for franchise players. This will be an interactive, online WWE-themed world with the goal being to earn a position in The Bloodline or interacting and competing with other players they encounter.

