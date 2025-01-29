WWE announces Paris as the location for this summer’s international Clash PLE event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced Clash in Paris will take place on Aug. 31, 2025 at Paris La Défense Arena in France. WWE Raw will also emanate from the same arena the next night, Sept. 1, 2025.

WWE’s press release notes this is the first time a WWE PLE will emanate from the French capital city.

Fans can register for the presale HERE. Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location.

The press release notes that Paris La Défense Arena is the largest indoor venue in Europe and has hosted global artists including Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen.

“Backlash France in Lyon last year broke arena records and decibel levels, demonstrating just how loud and passionate our WWE fans in France can be,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “We believe Clash in Paris and Raw will attract people from around the world to Paris and once again create a true spectacle.”

The full press release is reprinted below:

