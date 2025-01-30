10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (1-9-2015): The night Roman Reigns said to Seth, “You are a sniveling little suck-up sellout full of sufferin’ socctash, son.”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 16, 2015

BATON ROUGE, LA.

AIRED ON SYFY

[HOUR ONE]

-The short Smackdown show opening aired. Then some pyro blasted on the stage as the camera panned the crowd. Michael Cole introduced the show from ringside. He did mention Baton Rouge, so WWE isn’t shamed to be in that city.

-In the ring, Byron Saxton introduced Daniel Bryan. As he came to the ring, they went to ringside where Michael Cole and Jerry Lawler sat. Lawler said he was so excited to be back on Smackdown. Cole asked if Lawler remembered hosting Smackdown when it first aired in 1999. Lawler said he can’t remember what he had for breakfast. Lawler then chanted “Yes! Yes! Yes!” to shift attention to Bryan.

Byron asked Bryan (this is going to be confusing to type) if he’s in good spirits. Bryan said he is back home where he belongs in front of the great people (he didn’t say “WWE Universe”!). He said he is in his wrestling gear because he is ready to fight. Byron asked him about facing Kane, who almost single-handedly ended his career. He threw to a clip of the Kane attack last April 2014.

Back to Smackdown, Byron said Bryan must be taking things seriously after seeing that footage. Bryan said nobody knows how dangerous Kane is like he does. He said at first he and Kane had a rivalry, then they became a team. He said they became tag team champs for almost nine months. He said he considered Kane a friend and a brother, but Kane stabbed him and the fans in the back the moment he traded his mask in for a suit.

He said since that time he has had doctor after doctor telling him that he would never wrestle again. He said he is back and he is ready. He added that that doesn’t mean he’s not a little worried about his neck. He said he will prove to the fans he is back. “Tonight, I fight Kane and I win. And then in two weeks at the Royal Rumble match, I win. And then in three months at WrestleMania 31, I win!” The crowd chanted “Yes!” He said some people think it’s a pipe dream of his, but he and his fans really believe he can do it.

Triple H’s music interrupted another “Yes!” chant. Lawler called it a buzzkill. Hunter came out with Stephanie McMahon, Kane, Seth Rollins, Big Show, Jamie Noble, and Joey Mercury. They walked to the ring as the ring announcer introduced Kane. Cole said Bryan’s first match since May is next on Smackdown. [c]

-A commercial aired for the Raw Reunion edition of Raw on Monday on USA.

(1) DANIEL BRYAN vs. KANE (w/The Authority)

Bryan gave Kane a running dropkick as the bell rang. He threw kicks and punches. He went after Kane as if he had seven months of pent up aggression inside of him coming out. Kane showed some fight, but Bryan went right back on offense. Lawler wanted to know why The Authority was at ringside for the match. Byron joined Lawler and Cole on commentary. Cole was the lead announcer and Byron was more in an analyst role. Kane made a comeback with a punch to Bryan’s chin. Kane grounded Bryan for a couple minutes before Bryan made a comeback, knocking Kane to ringside. Kane caught Bryan flying off the ring apron at him with a punch to the gut. As Triple H and Show gloated and taunted Bryan, they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Kane had Bryan in a chinlock mid-ring – which is of course the required hold for wrestlers while a TV show is at commercial. Bryan punched his way out of a top rope move by Kane, then dove onto him for a two count. Bryan made a comeback with a running clothesliine. Both were slow to get up, but Bryan hyped up the crowd and then nailed a kneeling Kane with a barrage of round kicks to the chest and then a running kick into a cover for a soft two count. Kane went for a chokeslam, but Bryan countered into an attempted Yes Lock. He took Kane down to the mat, so J&J attacked Bryan. That was pretty much the guaranteed finish of this one. The ref called for the DQ. Bryan kicked both Noble and Mercury, then fought his way past Kane and Rollins.

WINNER: Bryan via DQ in 13:00.

-When Bryan walked to the stage, he was joined by Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns. That slowed down The Authority’s pursuit of Bryan. Hunter stood in the ring and announced a six-man tag main event to “put an end to this little uprising because that is what is best for business.”

(WK Reax: It was the right match for Bryan to have at some point, and okay for the first match back if you want to get past Bryan-Kane quickly. That said, I’d like to have seen Bryan just plow through Kane with such aggression that he got DQ’d for disobeying the ref. I liked his early attack at the bell, but to send a message Bryan is really at a new level and maybe almost too amped up, that would have sent that message. They could have still had The Authority members run in and go after Bryan, and set up the six-man tag afterward. The match quality itself was solid and showed Bryan’s fire, but it was also slow at times because of the pace Kane keeps these days.)

-They went to Cole, Lawler, and Saxton. Cole introduced Saxton as the newest member of the announce team. They plugged Bad News Barrett vs. Sin Cara for the IC Title. Cole noted that Randy Savage “finally gets his due” with the Hall of Fame this year. [c]

-The announcers talked about tickets for the Hall of Fame going on sale on Saturday, then went to a video package on Savage. Cole showed Tweets from Triple H, Bret Hart, and John Cena praising the decision to induct Savage.

-A vignette aired with Bray Wyatt who said he is the forbidden fruit yet the cure. He said society has labelled people like him a threat, but you can only contain a poison of this caliber so long. He said after he wins the Rumble, it will be too late to run.

(WK Reax: I like that Bray is getting serious TV time to sell viewers on the idea that if he’s in the Rumble near the end, he might win. They should have at least six or eight wrestlers in the mix who are made to be believable as possible winners.) [c]

(2) THE MIZ & DAMIEN MIZDOW & ALICIA FOX vs. THE USOS & NAOMI

The announcers said The Usos would face Miz & Mizdow at the Rumble in a tag title match. A clip aired of Naomi wrestling on Raw against Fox with one arm tied behind her back. Cole said Byron is a fanboy of The Miz. Byron said he has a picture of Miz in his bathroom to look at every morning when he brushes his teeth. Boy, that’s a credibility boost for a new announcers on the Smackdown team. Mizdow took a bump to mimic Miz’s bump seconds earlier. Uso knocked Miz over the top rope to then floor, then dove through the ropes onto Miz.

When Miz tagged in Mizdow at 2:00, the crowd popped, but Fox tagged herself in a second later. Naomi happily charged into the ring and went after Fox. Cole talked about their rivalry based on Total Divas. Miz eventually took over offense. Lawler said, “Miz fell in love with himself at a young age and has been faithful to himself ever since.” A “We Want Mizdow” chant broke out, but Miz teased and then refused to tag in Mizdow. Mizdow again mimicked a Miz bump. Byron’s early commentary indicates he’s there to be sort of a clueless clown who Cole and Lawler will pick on, and Byron will just feed it with more silliness with a heel slant. With Miz down and covered, Fox broke up the pin. It was about the weakest breakup of a cover you’ll see. Uso propelled Naomi over his head and onto Fox. They brawled as Miz rolled up Uso. Uso rolled through. Miz shoved him off at two. Uso then super kicked Mizdow when he entered the ring. Miz surprised Uso with a Skull Crushing Finale for the win.

WINNERS: Mizdow & Miz & Naomi in 4:00.

-Renee Young interviewed Roman Reigns backstage. Everyone hold your breath. She asked whether he can coexist with Ambrose and Bryan knowing they’ll be in the way of his winning the Rumble. He said Dean is his brother and he has no problem with Bryan, unlike The Authority. He said he is excited to screw over The Authority tonight, but at the Rumble, it’s one versus all, and Dean and Bryan fall into the category of all, “and you’re looking at the one.”

(WK Reax: This didn’t make me wince, so that’s a step in the right direction. It’s clear he’s working at developing a promo style and it’s been a rocky road, but it still has a chance to land somewhere good because he has undeniable charisma and a cool factor. I wouldn’t call this a good promo, but it was considerably better than several other recent ones and it showed some promise.)

-They showed Paul Heyman arriving at the building. He was fast-walking angrily past tour buses backstage on his way to the arena entrance. Lawler said that’s the fastest he’s ever seen Heyman waddle. [c]

-A commercial aired for the final episode of the Monday Night War series which is focused on the post-WCW buyout happenings titled “Life After Wartime.”

-Heyman marched to the ring. A replay aired of the end of the contract signing on Raw with Brock Lesnar and John Cena. I love the way Lesnar says “Mr. Curb Stomp.” Cole said Heyman is irate because of Seth’s curb stomp on Lesnar. Heyman in the ring introduced himself quickly, then said he was admitting for the first time in his career he is afraid and a scared man. He said Lesnar does what he does because he’s a beast and because he can. He said he conquered The Streak because he could and wanted to, not because it was personal.

He said that’s what a conqueror does. He said he took the WWE Title away from Cena like taking candy from a baby because he could and had a whim to do it. “It was a Sunday and he has nothing better to do on that evening,” he said. But now Lesnar is “amped up and pissed off.” He said he’s walking around now with a purpose and he predicted he’ll F5 the future right back into the past. He was interrupted by Seth’s music. Rollins marched with purpose toward the ring, followed by J&J Security. Lawler said he was believing every word Heyman was saying, which was a first.

Check out the latest episode of "PWTorch '90s Pastcast" with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search "pwtorch" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

Seth said he’s tired of everyone saying he hides behind The Authority because he is not afraid of Lesnar. He got in Heyman’s face as he said it. He said he’s sick of it, so he’s cashing in the briefcase tonight. He said he wants Lesnar tonight. “Let’s do this, Smackdown back on Thursday, let’s give them the biggest main event in the history of this show!” he declared. Heyman looked a bit stunned. He called it a “very interesting grandstand challenge.” But he added that Seth knows that Lesnar is not there this evening. Seth said if he can’t Curb Stomp Lesnar, he’s going to Curb Stomp Heyman. Heyman asked him to be more original than beating him up when Lesnar isn’t around. He asked if that makes him feel tough. He asked if that would prove it would make him the Future of WWE.

Seth replied that it wouldn’t make him tough, it’d made him smart. He said he would take away Brock’s greatest asset if he eliminated Heyman, so then at the Rumble he would be fighting all brawn and no brain. He closed in on Heyman’s space in the corner. He said Lesnar would be reduced to nothing more than a 300 pound mass of muscle that he will run circles around. He said he has already proven that Cena is not a threat to him and now he has Curb Stomped his client twice. He said at the Rumble he’ll make it count for the third time when he beats him and walks out as WWE Champion. “So tell me again why I shouldn’t Curb Stomp you right now?” he asked.

Heyman asked Seth what makes him think The Authority can’t be removed from power again by hook or crook, the Board of Directors, or even Vince McMahon’s whims. Heyman said WWE is a long term proposition, and he has gained power every day since he has returned to WWE. He said when Lesnar took away Undertaker’s Streak, he gained power. He said when Lesnar beat Cena, he gained power. He said Lesnar has a death grip on the WWE Title and Lesnar will control that championship as long as he deems appropriate. He said Lesnar can control the title by defending the championship or he can protect the new champion “when I decide the Future is Now.” He dropped the mic and walked out.

(WK Reax: Damn Heyman is good, but Seth is fast-rising above just being very good into top tier promo guys of his generation. He’s not “entertaining” in the sense of cracking jokes or anything; he’s “entertaining” in the way great heel draws have been entertaining over the decades. He is totally immersed in his character which is totally focused on the universe WWE creates, where there is no greater goal than being champion and being the top dominant wrestler on the roster. The way he got in Heyman’s face at the end of the promo and his reaction to Heyman’s closing argument were all just spot on terms of body language and facial expressions. He’s just fantastic.) [c]

-A clip aired from Raw of Paige slapping Kidd and then Natalya smirking. Byron defended Kidd and said Paige overreacted.

(3) NIKKI BELLA (w/Brie Bella) vs. NATALYA (w/Paige)

Cole said a win here by Natalya would put her in the hunt for the Divas Championship. Byron said Paige doesn’t look at friendships the way others do. Paige shouted encouragement to Natalya, but maybe a little too much for Natalya. Natalya rallied for a near fall. Brie distracted her on the ring apron. Paige then slapped Nikki while the ref was distracted. Natalya applied the Sharpshooter right afterward for the tapout win.

WINNER: Natayla in 2:00.

-Renee interviewed The Big Show backstage. She began to ask him a question. Show interrupted and said he won’t let her take control of the interview. He said he wants to talk about how he knocked out “WWE’s two top Superstars,” Cena and Reigns. Those are the top two Superstars? That’s news to a lot of people. He said the Rumble is a match where he dominates. He asked who can throw him over the top rope. “There’s not a man or a group of men in this company who can eliminate me from the Royal Rumble.” Kane walked up to Show and said, “I guess you hadn’t heard I’m in the Royal Rumble match, too.”

-Cole hyped the IC Title match up next. [c]

(4) WADE BARRETT vs. SIN CARA – Intercontinental Title match

Sin Cara gestured toward his waist during the ring entrance, signaling he wanted the belt. They aired a clip of Sin Cara’s upset win over Barrett on Raw. We got the formal ring intros for the title match. Cole asked Lawler if Sin Cara can do it again. Lawler offered expert insights by saying, “Anything can happen.” Byron said it was a fluke, like a fan who makes a half court shot, and it doesn’t mean they can do it every night. When Barrett set up a Bull Hammer, Sin Cara ducked and schoolboyed Barrett, then lifted and dropped him. Cole did a nice job selling the power move. Cara then climbed to the top rope, but Barrett moved out of his path. Cara dove off the middle rope at Barrett, but Barrett nailed the Bull Hammer mid-air for the win.

WINNER: Barrett in 3:00 to retain the IC Title.

(WK Reax: Cole said Cara impressed him, but in the end it was Barrett. How can it ever be impressive to lose in three minutes in an IC Title match? How can you say “in the end” when the “end” was in the part of match that is usually called “the beginning” – as in the first three minutes. I’m not sure Sin Cara can hold an audience all that long, and I’m not even against the match being relatively short, but under five minutes did basically prove Byron right that Cara’s win Monday was a fluke.) [c]

-A backstage promo with Ambrose aired. He said when he was a kid, he was the one you avoided on the playground. He said he didn’t play well with others. He said his report card always said “disruptive in class.” He said that will serve him well in the Rumble. He said the winner will be the one who doesn’t care about friendships and alliances and the “do the right thing crap.” He said the winner will do what it takes because the ends justifies the means. “Don’t count me out,” he said. “Count me in.” He said his partners tonight share in common a detest for The Authority. He said nobody tells him what to do, he just goes out and does it.

(WK Reax: Good Ambrose promo. It’s good in that it fits his character, and he made his case why his character traits will serve him in the Rumble. It was also a good promo because it’s another guy on the list of wrestlers who made a believable case to the typical WWE viewer to consider them dark horse winners.)

-Ring entrances took place for Seth, Show, and Kane. Then ring entrances took place for Bryan, Dean, and Reigns in that order. Reigns came to the ring though the crowd, not with his partners on the stage. [c]

(5) ROMAN REIGNS & DEAN AMBROSE & DANIEL BRYAN vs. SETH ROLLINS & BIG SHOW & KANE

Seth went after Dean at the start, but Dean took control quickly and aggressively went after Seth with an attack in the corner followed by a snap elbowdrop. Lawler: “After a match with Big Show you don’t brush your teeth, you count them.” Lawler said Hunter made this match because he was embarrassed by Bryan’s strong performance against Kane earlier. When Reigns dropped Kane at 2:00, Reigns tagged in Bryan. He played to the crowd and went after Kane once again with his series of round kicks. Kane came back with an uppercut and then threw Bryan to ringside. Show, Noble, and Mercury lurked near Bryan. Ambrose and Reigns came around to even the odds. Bryan went after Kane anyway and a big brawl broke out. The babyfaces entered the ring and Bryan started a “Yes!” chant as the heels regrouped at ringside and they cut to a break. [c]

Dean had control of Seth after the break. Seth made a comeback and tagged in Show, who quickly crushed Ambrose in the corner. Ambrose made a great facial expression afterward. Cole wondered how many people it would take to eliminate Show from the match. Kane tagged in next as each of the heels took turns beating up Ambrose to build toward his hot tag to Reigns. Ambrose clotheslined Kane in his first sign of a comeback. He crawled over toward his corner, but Seth cut him off. Dean backdropped a charging Seth over the top rope to the floor seconds later. Show clipped Ambrose’s leg. Reigns gave Show a Superman punch at ringside in retaliation. Seth kicked Reigns. Seth then grabbed Dean’s leg again, but this time Dean did make the hot tag to Bryan.

Bryan rallied, hitting all the heels in a flurry of action. He gave Seth a top rope huracanrana. Cole said Bryan hasn’t lost a beat. Seth surprised Bryan with a kick to the back of his head, then tagged in Kane who immediately chokeslammed Bryan. As Cole began to write off Bryan, Reigns made the save with a flying something. He more or less just flipped over Kane, but it stopped the ref’s count. He ended up flying under the bottom rope to the floor where Show gave him a kick. Not sure if that went as designed, but it was odd. Reigns speared Show into the announce table. Bryan, meanwhile, applied the Yes Lock. Seth broke it up. Ambrose cleared the ring of Seth and other heels. Dean then climbed to the top rope and dove onto J&J and Seth on the floor. Kane recovered and set up a Tombstone, but Bryan slipped free and gave Kane his running knee for the win.

WINNER: Bryan & Reigns & Dean in 18:00.

-As Bryan celebrated, Byron said Bryan is getting the last laugh on The Authority. Right on cue, Triple H walked out and congratulated Bryan for getting lucky tonight. He said his luck is going to run out. He announced a rematch for Kane, and if Bryan loses, he’ll not only lose the match, but he’ll also lose his spot in the Rumble match. Hunter’s music played as the crowd booed. Cole said he’s up to his old tricks. They cut to a worried Bryan and then a maniacally laughing Kane at ringside.

(WK Reax: Good six-man tag. Solid execution by everyone with the usual but proven format – back and forth action, a single babyface takes an extended beating, a hot-tag is made, heels cut off the momentum, faces overcome. The rug being pulled out from Bryan’s celebration by Hunter adds a hook for next week. Of course, if The Authority hates Bryan so much, why not just ban him from the Rumble regardless of losing to Kane. That’s the lingering question. I’m still amazed that Heyman earlier brought up that Vince or the Board might oust the Authority from power at some point. That does sort of implicate the Board right now for letting the Authority arbitrarily make unfair decisions out of spite or cruelty week after week, including this Kane-Bryan stip next week. I expect Bryan will win, but if they were looking for an out to avoid a potential rebellion if Bryan got eliminated from the Rumble before Reigns ended up winning.)

