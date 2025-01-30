FREE PODCAST 1/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lilly: Mariah completely blowing off Toni Storm charade, Mercedes-Sakazaki, Don Callis Family, live chat (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly to discuss the Jan. 29 edition of AEW Dynamite starting with a discussion of whether Mercedes Moné vs. Yuka Sakazaki was built up enough to justify it’s main event status. They also try to make sense of why Toni Storm went to the trouble to deceive everyone for months if Mariah May was going to be completely totally unfazed by the big reveal on Saturday. They also discuss the rise of the Don Callis Family in storyline prominence, but do they need a more clear in-ring alpha? Plus Ricochet and the scissors nonsense, a soft-sell of Jeff Jarrett’s dream to get a World Title match crashing down, and much more with live chat interaction throughout.

