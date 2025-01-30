VIP PODCAST 1/29 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Mariah May reacts to Toni Storm reveal, Mercedes defends TBS Title, Jarrett’s World Title match dream ended, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 29 edition of AEW Dynamite including Mariah May seemingly extinguishing the entire purpose of Toni Storm’s months-long ruse, a TBS Title match with almost no context or build to draw interest from fans, Jeff Jarrett’s dream ends after it took interference for Claudio Castagnoli to beat him, MJF rubs it in Jarrett’s face afterward, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO