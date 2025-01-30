TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (1/30): Lilly’s report on Lee vs. Austin, Ali vs. Kid

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 30, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS AT BOEING CENTER AT TECH POINT

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s show.

-“Cross the Line” open.

-Nic Nemeth came to the ring for a promo. He made no excuses for losing the title to Joe Hendry and said he was the better man. Ryan Nemeth interrupted. He called Hendry a fraud. First Class walked to the stage and cut a promo. AJ Francis taunted Nic for losing the belt and bragged about signing a lucrative contract with TNA. Eventually, Santino Marella came out and made a match between the teams for tonight in the main event.

-Tessa Blancbard interrupted a backstage promo between Gia Miller and Arianna Grace. Tessa said that Grace was someone who had everything handed to her by her father, unlike her. Grace left. Tessa grabbed the mic from Gia and finished the interview. [c]

-From earlier today, Xia Brookside and Cora Jade had a confrontation backstage. Security stepped in.

(1) HYAN vs. CORA JADE

Cora took Hyan down early and choked her over the ropes. Cora gave Hyan a DDT and got the pin.

WINNER: Cora Jade in 3:00.

Corad continued her attack after the match, but Xia Brookside ran in for the save. Cora attacked Xia from behind. Masha Slamovich ran to the ring and chased out Cora.

-Gia Miller interviewed Wes Lee. He talked about his match tonight. [c]

-Ash and Heather by Elegance with the Concierge told Santino that they were robbed at Genesis and said the wrong person got pinned. Santino said they would be in a Knockouts battle royal next week to determine a number one contender. Spitfire walked in and said they would like an opportunity as well.

(2) LEON SLATER vs. BRIAN MYERS (w/The System)

Slater got distracted by the System to turn the tide of the match. Slater made a comeback with a crossbody block. Myers gave Slater a DDT for a two count. Slater did a dive over the corner to the outside on Myers. Slater fought off the System. Alisha gave Myers brass knuckles, and he decked Slater to get the pin.

WINNER: Brian Myers in 10:00.

-Steph De Lander and Mance Warner cut a backstage promo. Sami Callihan attacked Mance. [c]