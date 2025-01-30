WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (1/31): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, January 31, 2025

Where: Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,407 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Chelsea Green vs. Michin – Women’s United States Championship match

Motor City Machine Guns & Los Garza vs. DIY & Pretty Deadly

Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes

Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

